Zelenskyy says it's a 'pity' US support came 'after' Russian war began



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky He said there was “good” communication between him and President Biden, but said it was “sad” that Russia had come to support Ukraine after its invasion.

“We have good communication,” Zelensky told Gadget Clock’ Trey Inst on Thursday about his contact with Biden and that the United States had waited too long to support Ukraine.

“I can tell you the truth. It’s a pity it started after this war, but we have it. My gratitude to him and his team. So we can talk more often now,” Zelensky added.

“The question is not about Biden, it’s more about the indecision of the world,” Zelensky added, according to a translation.

The Ukrainian leader continued, adding that “the whole world is late with Ukraine.”

Biden And Zelensky spoke for more than 30 minutes on Tuesday. The White House said the two spoke about Russia’s attacks on civilians, including “the ongoing distribution of security assistance, economic aid and humanitarian aid” and the bombing of the Babin Year Holocaust memorial.

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine began to rise, Biden made his first phone call as president in April to Zelensky. The two leaders have spoken several times since then, during a meeting at the White House in September and a call for Russian forces to gather on the Ukrainian border in December.

