Zelenskyy says Ukraine will ‘very soon’ celebrate ‘two Victory Days’ during World War II speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the 77th anniversary of his victory on Europe Day in a speech on Monday, in which he compared Nazi German forces to the Russians who are now invading his country.

Explaining the significance of the day, Zelensky acknowledged that the day was somewhat overshadowed by Ukraine’s current war with Russia. He drew several parallels between Germany and today’s Russia in the 1940s.

“On the day of victory against Nazism, we are fighting for a new victory,” Zelensky said. “It’s a difficult path, but we have no doubt we will win.”

Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian schools are believed to have killed at least 72 people in Luhansk, the governor said.

The Ukrainian leader described the current war as “two worldviews” rather than “two armies”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a meeting with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on April 30, 2022, as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

(Via Ukrainian Presidential Press Service / Handout Reuters Attention)

Russian forces are “barbarians who … believe that their missiles can destroy our philosophy,” he said. “It bothers them. It’s unfamiliar to them. It scares them. The gist of it is we are independent people who have our own way.”

In his remarks, Zelensky drew parallels between Nazi soldiers who once lived on Ukrainian soil with the current occupation of the Russian military.

“The Nazis were driven out of Luhansk, the Nazis were driven out of Donetsk, and Kherson, Melitopol and Berdynsk were liberated from the occupiers,” he said. “The Nazis were expelled from Yalta, Simferopol, Kerch and the whole of Crimea. Mariupol was liberated from the Nazis. They expelled the Nazis from all over Ukraine, but the cities I have named are especially inspiring today. They believe we will. “We must drive the occupiers out of our own land.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on May 8, 2022 in Kiev, Ukraine.

(Photo by Alexi Furman / Getty Images)

[AsinMay1945theinvadersinpresent-dayUkrainewillfailbecauseJelenskySchbelsaid”thereisnoinvaderwhocanruleourindependentpeople”[1945সালেরমেমাসেরমতআজকেরইউক্রেনেরআক্রমণকারীরাব্যর্থহবেকারণ”আমাদেরস্বাধীনজনগণেরউপরশাসনকরতেপারেএমনকোনআক্রমণকারীনেই”জেলেনস্কিবলেছিলেন।

“There is no shackle that can bind our free spirit. There is no occupier who can take root in our free land. There is no aggressor who can rule over our free people. Sooner or later we will win,” he stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches a victory parade on Victory Day, marking the anniversary of the May 9 victory over Nazi Germany in World War II amid an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in central Moscow, Russia.

(Kremlin via Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / REUTERS)

Despite a war that has killed thousands of Ukrainians and displaced millions more, Zelensky says Kyiv will celebrate its second Victory Day “very soon.”

“We always fight for ourselves. For our freedom, for our freedom. So that the victory of our forefathers does not go in vain. They fought for our freedom and won. We are fighting for freedom for our children, and so we will win.” “She said.

“Soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine,” Zelensky added. “We won then. We still win!”

