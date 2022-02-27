Zelenskyy seeking volunteers, calls for ‘international’ team to fight Russia



Four days after Russia invaded his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “disappointed” by the apparent lack of international action – so he was looking for his own supporters.

Zelensky hopes to attract volunteers who will “protect Ukraine and the world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine”.

Those who are interested in helping should seek out their respective diplomatic missions, he encouraged.

“Together we have defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin,” Kuleba added.

The United States and its NATO allies have imposed economic sanctions on a number of major Russian entities and provided material assistance to Ukraine, but have not sent troops to the ground to assist in the physical war.