Zelenskyy to Gadget Clock: Russia is ‘following the concept of Goebbels’ with Nazism claims



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky In an exclusive interview with Gadget Clock ‘Griff Jenkins on Wednesday, he said “they are following Goebbels’ ideas and they are using the same method.” The eradication of Nazism and the suggestion that Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood.”

The interview lasted about an hour. Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is now in its 70th day.

“So what if Zelensky is Jewish,” Lavrov told the Times of Israel earlier this week. “The information does not deny the Nazi element in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Zelensky added that Russia wanted to destroy “everyone” – including civilians – still hiding in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

Jenkins described Zelensky as “remarkably fit” and “very sharp” during the interview.

Tyler O’Neill of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.