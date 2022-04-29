Zelenskyy to launch operation to evacuate civilians in Mariupol steel plant Friday



The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that an operation was planned to evacuate civilians who had taken refuge at the Azovstal steel plant, the last blockade of Mariupol.

Reuters reported that the office did not provide any details about the operation, which it said would take place on Friday.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the strategic port city of Mariupol has been destroyed, with constant attacks, on many civilians. The city has been without electricity, water or food for the past two months due to the attack.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his troops that there was no need to storm the plant and demanded victory over the city. Nevertheless, Ukrainian guards, thousands of civilians and injured service members remained inside the blocked plant.

Russia, Ukraine try to storm Mariupol steel plant, officials say

On Wednesday, a Mariupol official said the Russians were constantly trying to storm the plant.

Petro Andruschenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on his telegram page on Wednesday that “air strikes in Azovstal have not abated. There is no silence, but repeated storm attempts are being made.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who met with Kiev Zelenski on Thursday, said efforts were being made to evacuate the plant, Reuters reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday agreed to allow the Red Cross to help remove the “principle”.