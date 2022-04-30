Zelenskyy turns Nazi rhetoric on Russia, says US aid program will defeat their ‘ideological successors’



In a speech on Friday night puzzled by Nazi comparisons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenoxi turned Russia’s rhetoric against it, claiming that Moscow’s strategy was “more brutal.”

Zelensky said there were operational differences between Russian forces and the Nazis during World War II, but Moscow’s endless lies set the two apart.

“Russian troops may be more brutal than the Nazis 80 years ago,” he said. “At the time, the assailants did not say it was Mariupol residents and city guards who shot and killed themselves.”

Russia has said it intends to take full control of the eastern part of the Donbass region as part of a “special military operation”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly demanded, without supporting evidence, that his plan be to “deny” Ukraine and free oppressed Russian sympathizers.

Zelensky, who was democratically elected and Jewish, categorically denied the allegations.

“If the Russian invaders succeed in carrying out their plan, at least in part, they will still have enough artillery and aircraft to destroy the entire Donbass,” he said. “The way they destroyed Mariupol.

“The city, which was the most developed in the region, is simply a Russian concentration camp in the middle of the ruins,” he added.

Mariupol remains one of the most damaged cities during Russia’s war in Ukraine and remains a rival because Russia has not been able to gain full control over it despite Putin’s claim of victory earlier this month.

A senior defense official told reporters Friday that Russia was trying to take control of the Donbass from the north, via Ezium, Mariupol in the south, and the formerly occupied eastern fortress.

“But they are moving directly towards the Ukrainian resistance. So we think this progress has been slow and uneven,” the official said. “We believe and evaluate that they are behind schedule in what they were trying to do at Donbass.”

Congress this week revived a WWII-era program that helped defeat the Nazis by removing certain parameters to allow the Allies to receive more efficient military assistance.

The “land-lease program” will provide Kiev, as well as “Eastern European countries affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine” with an easy lending defense option.

Zelensky became the champion of the move and said, “I am convinced that the land-lease will now help Ukraine and defeat the ideological successors of the whole free world Nazis who started the war against us on our soil.”

“Land-leases and other programs in support of Ukraine are strong evidence that independence is still able to defend itself against oppression,” he added.