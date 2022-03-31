Zelenskyy warns Europe not to let war become ‘routine’, urges leaders to pick a city to help rebuild



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged European leaders not to allow Russia’s deadly war to become “routine” and has asked Kiev for additional security assistance.

“They are getting used to the news of new bombings in our peaceful cities. About new missile attacks. They are getting used to the updated list of casualties,” Zelensky said in a speech to the Dutch parliament.

“For many … the war in Ukraine is becoming regular,” he added.

Ukraine says it needs more weapons soon, arguing that it is paying a “very high price” as a defender of democracy

Zelensky issued a series of virtual addresses to the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia on Thursday, appealing for more help.

Although he has already thanked each nation for their support, the Ukrainian leader has made some remarks about Belgium’s recent Moscow imports.

“There are some people for whom Russian diamonds, sometimes sold in Antwerp, are more important,” he said in a speech to the Belgian parliament. “For those for whom Russian ships are accepted in their ports and for whom the income from these ships is more important than our struggle.”

“I believe that peace is far more valuable than diamonds,” Zelensky added.

An estimated 86 percent of the world’s diamonds are traded in Antwerp – an industry that has so far escaped international sanctions.

Zelensky has again warned European leaders that Moscow’s aggression against Ukraine will not stop unless Russian President Vladimir Putin is stopped.

“World War II began with the destruction of individual states. And then it led to the Rotterdam tragedy, the horrific bombing of London and the genocide that engulfed the whole of Europe,” he warned. “Ukraine will only begin if Russia is not stopped.”

Zelensky says the humanitarian atrocities committed by Russia are beyond the scope of the bombings that Ukrainians have endured over the past five weeks and claim that Ukrainians are now being forcibly deported to Russia.

Ukraine’s president has claimed that thousands of Ukrainian children and thousands of adults have been forcibly deported across the Russian border from the southern city of Mariupol, adding that he has no information about where they are now or where they are.

Zelensky said he was grateful for the support provided by the United States, NATO and non-NATO allies in countering Russia’s attacks, but added that more tanks and air defenses were needed to protect the Kremlin from advancing.

“We need weapons that can secure our skies, which we can use to blockade our cities where Russia is artificially creating famine,” he told Dutch government officials.

Zelensky issued a similar favor earlier this week to President Biden, who on Wednesday agreed to send another 500 500 million in aid – bringing the total amount of U.S. security and humanitarian aid to Kiev to $ 2.5 billion.

But the comedian-turned-global icon is pushing leading countries to do more by imposing another round of sanctions on the Kremlin as Moscow begins to see the ruble’s price bounce back.

Zelensky said he now looks to the future when Ukraine “returns to a peaceful life” and called on both Australia and the Netherlands to play an active role in rebuilding its destroyed cities and towns.

“We invite the world’s leading countries, leading companies and the best experts to join the reconstruction project in Ukraine. Take the patronage of a region, city or industry of your choice in our country that needs to be restored,” he told the Australian Parliament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.