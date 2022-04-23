Zelenskyy warns Russia will likely invade other countries if successful in Ukraine



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned late Friday that Russia would plan to invade another country if it succeeded in Ukraine, according to the report.

“The aggression in Ukraine is just beginning. Then they want to invade other countries,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by Reuters. “All nations, like us, who believe in the triumph of life over death, must fight us. They must help us because we are at the forefront. And who will come next?”

He added that neutrality is risky because a country can lose everything.

Hours after the president’s remarks, a Russian general said Moscow’s goal was to gain “complete control over Donbass and southern Ukraine.”

Major General Rustam Minekayev has claimed that it will give Russian troops access to the Russian-occupied territory of Moldova, Transnistria.

“Another way to get to Transnistria in southern Ukraine, where there are cases of persecution of Russian-speaking people,” Minekayev said in an apparent threat to Moldova.

Although a peace treaty was signed between the governments of Transnistria and Moldovan in 1992, the breakaway state has similarities to the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic of Donbass, which served to justify Putin’s illegal invasion in February.

Moldova, which says it is neutral and has applied to join the European Union, has expressed “deep concern” to Moscow over the general’s comments about Transnistria, according to Reuters.

Caitlin McFall of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.