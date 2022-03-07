Zelenskyy wins Ronald Reagan Freedom Award



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been named the recipient of the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award for his “indomitable stand for freedom and democracy” as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues for 12 days.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is set to announce on Monday the award for Zelensky’s “Brave Fight Against Oppression.”

Ukrainian leaders plan ‘continuity of government’ if Zelensky is assassinated: Blinken

Fred Ryan, chairman of the foundation and the board of trustees of the institute, said in a statement that “the world applauds President Jelensky and everything he stands for – democracy, liberty, liberty and hope”, according to Axios. .

Ryan informed Zelensky of the Foundation’s award in a letter, which was given during a meeting with Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States.

“These are the values ​​and principles that Ronald Reagan has fought for all his life and the foundations that he promotes today,” Ryan said. “President Zelensky’s devotion to the cause of independence is truly a symbol of the highest aspirations of the people. He deserves the Reagan Independence Award.”

The award is considered the “highest civilian honor” given by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and is given to those who have made “memorable and lasting contributions to global freedom.”

Zelensky was sworn in as Ukraine’s president on May 20, 2019, and has become “the face of Ukraine’s resistance against the invading forces of Russian President Vladimir Putin,” the Reagan Foundation said, adding that he was “a political novice without military.” In the background, President Zelensky refuses to flee the capital, calls on Ukrainians to resist, and builds a successful communication strategy that has earned him the respect of Ukraine and around the world, which has won over European leaders and citizens. ”

Former President Reagan presented the award in May 1992 to former General Secretary and President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev.

On June 12, 1987, Reagan challenged Gorbachev to deliver international peace and progressive policies. His challenge was heard around the world during a speech marking a turning point in the Cold War.

“General Secretary Gorbachev, if you want peace, if you want prosperity for the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, if you want liberalization: come here, at this door,” Reagan said. “Mr. Gorbachev, open this gate. Mr. Gorbachev, break down this wall.”

The award was also presented to the late Colin Powell, then chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Isaac Rabin, former Prime Minister of Israel; Former President of Poland Lech Waেসারsa; Bob Hope, Ambassador of “Goodwill”; Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher; And former President George W. Bush, among others.

Ukrainian officials said last week that Zelensky had already avoided an assassination attempt that was carried out by a group of elite Chechen special forces.

The New York Times quoted a source close to the conversation as saying that U.S. officials had asked Ukrainians not to allow senior officials to stay in the same place for long periods of time and to move to locations outside the country’s capital.

Zelensky remained in Kiev during the attack and sparked rumors that he had fled the country last week.

Zelensky, on the weekends, asked Congress For more lethal aid, more planes, more sanctions, and a virtual video call with lawmakers to stop Russian oil exports as Washington weighs more aid to help Ukraine fight the ongoing atrocities. Russian aggression .

The meeting came as NATO rejected Zelensky’s request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to provide aircraft cover for the people of Ukraine. Zelensky condemned the decision, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that having coalition aircraft over Ukraine’s airspace could spark a new world war.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO and therefore is not subject to the provisions of Article 5 of the NATO Alliance, which states that when a member state is attacked, all member states will provide assistance.

The Biden administration is requesting at least $ 10 billion in new funding to help Ukraine in Putin’s war against the nation. According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the aid will go to Ukraine and neighboring regions in the coming days and weeks for additional humanitarian, security and economic assistance.

Meanwhile, on Monday, in a video address addressed to the people of Ukraine, Zelensky said, “They never wanted this war, but it was brought.”

“We have never dreamed of killing but we are being forced to move the enemy away from our lives and our land,” he said. “We have to go through something that no other European has experienced in the last 80 years.”

The people of Ukraine are “determining the future of the continent through our resistance,” Zelensky said.

Gadget Clock’ Marissa Schultz, Emma Colton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.