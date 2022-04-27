Zelenskyy’s demand for Russia’s nuclear arsenal; Dems return to same-old scapegoat for impending election woes



NUKE confiscated – In a speech on the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia’s “completely irresponsible actions” around nuclear power plants during the Russian invasion and called for “global control” of the Kremlin’s nuclear capabilities. Continue reading.

Standing on his ground – Despite the growing drug and crime crisis, a Bay Area resident says he will stay and fight to save his town. Continue reading.

2A Task Force – Donald Trump Jr. is launching a new gun rights group that he says will be a vehicle in the fight against democratic gun control efforts. Continue reading.

The ghost of de Blasio – NYC Mayor Eric Adams promised to curb crime but failed because of the remnants of his predecessor, experts say. Continue reading.

Murder suspect arrested – Wisconsin police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a teenager in connection with the death of Lily Peters, 10, who was killed near her aunt’s home. Continue reading.

Politics

Potshot – Hunter Biden slammed Bill Clinton as an ‘A-hole’ on the 2016 email exchange who looked like ‘s — t’ and noticed multiple Clinton associates in the 2015 email. Continue reading.

Jesse Waters – Fox Host showed how the Left has waged a social media war against conservatives and dissidents under the guise of fighting “misinformation”. Continue reading.

Shawn Hannity – What does Elon Musk’s Twitter leadership mean, Gadget Clock host asks, what is a liberal catastrophe. Continue reading.

Laura Ingraham – Gadget Clock Host Left pretends to be cold. Continue reading.

Clinton’s masculinity – Bill Clinton said that as a leader he could do nothing but prevent Putin’s authoritarian path and his invasion of Ukraine. Continue reading.

Media

Same-Old Scapagot – When Democrats fight an election year – much like the upcoming midterm of November – the media blames messaging problems. Continue reading.

Panicked after praying? – NBC News has warned of a possible Supreme Court ruling in favor of a former high school football coach’s case over field prayers. Continue reading.

Liberal hypocrites- Mark Levine said the same “freakshow” of liberal hypocrites who cry for the behavior of the Big Oil Titans is shocking when someone interferes in their Big Tech “cartel”. Continue reading.

The consequences of free speech? – The New York Times writer says the 2016 presidential election and Brexit “could be wrong” when social media failed to manage content. Continue reading.

Wrong labeled – NBC News was roasted by critics when it said “Joypardy!” Posted a tweet describing one of the winners. By her sexual orientation instead of her name. Continue reading.

Opinions

Carol Beth Litkuhi – We have a legal right to know what our children are taught in school. And let us know if public schools have legal responsibilities. Continue reading.

Tucker Carlson – Everyone will have a voice [on Twitter] And about that they are mad. What they don’t want is the advent of diversity. Continue reading.

Greg Gutfeld – Elon Musk Buying Twitter is great news for freedom of speech fans. Continue reading.

Rebecca Grant – After his visit to Kyiv, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin offered a new position on Russia with six words: “We want to see Russia weak.” Continue reading.

Judith Miller – Despite bloodshed and bombings in Ukraine, Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares: NATO is about to grow. Continue reading.

In other news

Why are unions growing? – Experts say that this is not necessarily a disproportionate wage for workers, but a wage gap between company owners and their employees. Continue reading.

Anxious moment in the draft – Sports psychiatrist broke Thursday’s NFL draft pressure, revealing how athletes can fight through anxiety. Continue reading.

Dementia Lesson – Julie Centrella found out that a picture is worth a thousand words when she created a portrait of her mother, who struggled with dementia. Continue reading.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp? – Johnny Depp’s daughter, Lily-Rose, has been featured in a celebrity defamation suit. Continue reading.

‘Dansin’ ends in September – Andrew Wolfok, who was part of Earth, Wind and Fire during the band’s most prominent years, has died. He was 71 years old. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

How do you feel around you? Continue reading.

Last word

– San Hannity

