Zero Balance Account Opens in Private Banks, Know the Rules Know what are the rules related to Zero Balance Account in Private Banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank & Yes Bank

Since, this Basic Savings Bank Account is of zero balance, there is no minimum balance to be maintained in it in a month. Nor are any charges deducted related to it. Passbook and statement facility is also available for free.

Like government banks (public sector banks), an account with zero balance is opened in private (private) banks too. If you also want to open a zero balance savings account in a private bank in terms of easy banking and best customer services, then before that you should know the rules and important things related to it.

Suppose you want to open this account (Basic Savings Bank Account) in ICICI Bank, then you must be 18 years old along with being an Indian. NRIs cannot open this type of account. Also, there should not be any other account in the name of the customer in his own or any other bank.

Know Your Customer (KY) documents are also to be completed to open a savings account, which includes a photo ID proof, PAN card, address proof, account opening form and declaration form (on behalf of the account holder) as per the list mentioned by the bank. Have to do

Talking about the interest, the interest on the zero balance savings bank account is calculated on a daily basis. It is done at the rate specified by ICICI Bank as per RBI instructions on Daily Closing Balance in the account. The calculated interest amount is rounded off to the nearest rupee. At present, the interest rate on savings account in ICICI Bank starts from 3 percent.

Since the Basic Savings Bank account of ICICI Bank is zero balance, there is no minimum balance to be maintained in it in a month. Nor are any charges deducted related to it. Passbook and statement facility is also available for free. However, the debit card limit is only Rs 10,000 for spending/withdrawing in a day. The good thing is that here there is no annual fee (annual fee) for debit cards in this account.

There are some other private banks like ICICI Bank, which offer the opportunity to open zero balance accounts. Know at a glance, what are the features available in them: