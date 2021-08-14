Zero tax on Rs. 12 lakh Salary: Tax Saving Tips: How to save tax if salary is up to Rs. 12 lakhs – How to save tax on salary up to 12 lakhs

Understand what happens in salary first Everyone’s salary includes basic salary and dearness allowance i.e. DA, on which you get no rebate and you have to pay full tax on it. In addition, the salary includes all kinds of special allowances and reimbursements, which can be things like HRA, LTA, convenience allowance, food coupon, internet bill, phone bill, fuel bill. Let us know how to manage zero tax on your salary up to 12 lakhs.

HRA is the most important way to save tax The government assumes that people go to other cities for jobs and live there for rent. In such a case, the government gives a tax deduction on HRA, which means the rental allowance received by the company. However, there are some rules about how much discount will be available on HRA, otherwise people will take all salaries only in HRA. You will have to pay 3 numbers for HRA and whichever is less, you will get tax exemption. 1- What HRA is received in salary from the company. 2- Basic 50% in metro cities and 40% basic in non-metro cities. 3- The amount remaining after deducting the basic 10% from the rent. That is, if your basic is Rs 2 lakh and annual rent is Rs 1.20 lakh, then you can get HRA benefit up to Rs 1.20 lakh – Rs 20,000 i.e. Rs 1 lakh. If any of these three figures is the lowest, you can get a tax deduction on that HRA.

Leave the travel allowance, which will benefit the travel This is an allowance that very few people take advantage of. You can take advantage of this twice in 4 years. Under this, if you go for a walk, you will get a full tax deduction on the amount of travel fare. However, there is a condition that the company should be able to give you an LTA. Suppose you go for a walk somewhere, where the fare is 10 thousand rupees. If your family consists of 4 people, including husband, wife and two children, your return fare will be Rs. 80,000. If your company pays a salary of up to Rs 80,000 in LTA, you can get a tax deduction of Rs 80,000. So if your company does not offer LTA, talk to HR and take advantage of LTA. If you fall into a 30 percent slab, you will save a lot of money with the help of LTA. If seen, in a way, your travel ticket will be 30 percent cheaper, which is no less than a big offer.

Children’s education allowance and hostel allowance In such allowances, in which a large amount of money is not discounted, but sometimes even just 1 rupee brings your salary within the scope of taxable income. In that case, you should not miss any tax deduction, be it small or large. These allowances are Child Education Allowance and Hostel Allowance. However, this benefit is only available to those whose children are attending school. If he is studying in a hostel, hostel allowance will also be available. Under these two, you get a total tax deduction of up to Rs 9600.

Be sure to claim reimbursement Many people think of compensation as a nuisance and prefer to stay away from it. The one who collects all kinds of bills, connects them and gives them to HR and then takes his money, better than so much hassle, he takes this money only as a special allowance in salary. If you feel the same way, change your thinking first. Be sure to claim reimbursement. Don't think of paying bills as a hassle, as it will save you a lot of taxes. Under this, you can claim expenses incurred for the business, including phone bills, internet bills, fuel bills, etc. Not only that, many companies also offer meal coupons, under which you get two meal coupons for Rs 50 per day. Now instead of coupons, cards like Sodexo are also available, with no problem with bills. It is not necessary that you use it only for food, but it can also be used for buying groceries, pizza, etc. If your company operates 26 days a month, you are paid Rs 26,000 per month and Rs 31,200 per year for a daily 2 mile coupon (Rs 100). You can claim it in reimbursement. This means that there will be less money in your salary and your taxable income will be less.

Now find out what deductions will be available We talked about getting all kinds of discounts, now we know what discounts are available. Let's see the whole list 1- First of all, each employee gets a standard deduction of Rs. 50,000. That means you blindly reduce your salary by Rs 50,000. 2- After this comes the turn of 80C, under which you can invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh and get tax benefit on it. Under this you can invest in PPF, Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana etc. Under this, you also get a discount on your child's tuition fees. 3- This is followed by a deduction on investment in NPS under 80CCD. You can get an additional deduction of Rs 50,000 on the investment. At the same time, under 80D, you will get a tax deduction on health insurance. You can get tax deduction of up to Rs 25,000 for yourself and Rs 50,000 for parents on health insurance premium. 5- You can get tax exemption on Rs.5000 by doing preventive health check. 6- You can get tax relief on interest on home loan and electric vehicle loan up to Rs 1.5-2 lakh subject to different conditions. This discount is available under 80EE. 7- Not only this, you can also get tax exemption up to Rs. 10,000 on interest earned on savings account and FD. For senior citizens, the discount is Rs 50,000.

Now understand the calculation First of all, you have to deduct all the deductions from your salary. If your salary is Rs 12 lakh, first remove the standard deduction of Rs 50,000 from it, then your salary will be Rs 11.50 lakh. On top of that, if you take a tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh under 80C, the salary balance will be only Rs 10 lakh. If you pay rent of Rs 13,000-15,000 per month, you can claim HRA up to a minimum of Rs 1.5 lakh. After that, your taxable salary will be Rs 8.5 lakh. Take LTA from the company and deduct about Rs 80,000, after which your taxable salary will be Rs 7.7 lakh. Apart from this, you will get Rs 20,000 from the company only for phone and internet bills. That is, if you reduce this by Rs 20,000, the taxable income will be Rs 7.5 lakh. On top of this you will get tax exemption on meal coupons for around Rs 30,000. That means you now have a salary of Rs 7.2 lakh. You can easily spend up to Rs 50,000 on health insurance for you and your family. Suppose you have a family floater plan of Rs 10 lakh for a husband and wife and two children, you will have to spend around Rs 20,000. On the other hand, if you plan for Rs 10-10 lakh for parents, their premium will be higher due to their age and it will go up to around Rs 25-30 thousand, then you can easily get around Rs 50,000. Can save from health insurance. Thus, your taxable salary is Rs 6.7 lakh. Convenience reimbursement from the company will also be Rs 1.6 lakh per annum. If you reduce it, your taxable salary will be Rs 5.10 lakh. Now your salary is very close to 5 lakhs, you only have to arrange 10 thousand rupees. If you have children, up to 9600 will be available under Child Education Allowance and Hostel Allowance. If you don't understand anything, invest Rs 10,000 in NPS, which you will get after retirement with strong earnings and now your tax will be saved. The government provides tax relief of up to Rs 2.5 lakh to those with a taxable salary of up to Rs 5 lakh. That means your tax is zero. However, a big role in this zero tax is convenience, meal coupons, internet. So if these facilities are not available from your company, talk to HR and reduce your tax burden.

Tax Saving Tips: All the technical errors on the new Income Tax website are making it difficult for many to file their income tax returns. In such a situation, the government has extended the last date for filing income tax returns to September 30 (last date for filing ITR). Most people think of saving taxes at the last minute, but tax saving is not a game of days, weeks or months. For this you should plan from the beginning of the year. If you plan properly, optimize your salary, make all the discounts and deductions, you can definitely save tax on salary up to Rs 12 lakh. That is, you will not have to pay any tax on a salary of up to Rs 12 lakh (zero tax on a salary of Rs 12 lakh).