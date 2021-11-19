Zia Chishti Steps Down as C.E.O. of Afiniti

The chief executive of the artificial intelligence software firm Affinity has resigned, the company announced on Thursday, two days after a former employee testified before a congressional committee and was sexually assaulted and beaten by an executive.

The company’s board of directors said the executive, Zia Chishti, who founded the company, “immediately stepped down from his role as chairman, chief executive officer and director of Affinity,” according to a statement on the company’s website.

“The board will make additional organizational announcements in the coming days,” the statement said.

On Tuesday, Tatiana Spotiswood, a former employee, testified before the House Judiciary Committee that Mr. Chishti harassed her for several months after she began working for the company in 2016, when she was about 23 years old.