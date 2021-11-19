Zia Chishti Steps Down as C.E.O. of Afiniti
The chief executive of the artificial intelligence software firm Affinity has resigned, the company announced on Thursday, two days after a former employee testified before a congressional committee and was sexually assaulted and beaten by an executive.
The company’s board of directors said the executive, Zia Chishti, who founded the company, “immediately stepped down from his role as chairman, chief executive officer and director of Affinity,” according to a statement on the company’s website.
“The board will make additional organizational announcements in the coming days,” the statement said.
On Tuesday, Tatiana Spotiswood, a former employee, testified before the House Judiciary Committee that Mr. Chishti harassed her for several months after she began working for the company in 2016, when she was about 23 years old.
She said he sent her an email describing her sexual fantasies in which he strangled her and once grabbed her buttocks in front of other employees.
Then, during a business trip to Brazil in 2017, he sexually assaulted and beat her, Ms. Spotiswood testified. When she hired lawyers and accused him of assaulting her, she said, he applied for arbitration against her.
“He knew the arbitration’s secrecy would protect him,” Ms Spotiswood said.
Ms Spotiswood said that when she started at Affinity, she signed an agreement that included an “arbitration agreement with a strong confidentiality clause.”
A spokeswoman for Ms Spotiswood the same day, a spokeswoman for Afiniti, said in a statement that the company had “investigated the claims” with an independent consultant and concluded that the arbitration decision she referred to was incorrect.
“Zia Chishti strongly opposes all charges against him,” spokeswoman Natalie Cerni said at the time. Arrived Friday, Ms. Cerny declined to comment on the record.
Mr Chishti, 50, said on Friday he had denied “all allegations”.
“I believe the evidence does not support them,” he said. “Quite the opposite.”
Mr. Chishti added that he “wholeheartedly supports women in the workplace.”
“One of my priorities is to see them do their best,” he said. “As a result, these allegations are particularly hurtful.”
Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has resigned as chairman of the company’s advisory board, according to the BBC.
Mr Cameron said in a statement to the BBC that he understood the allegations were contradictory but “disagreed with the approach taken by the company to respond to the issue.”
Ms. Spotiswood was one of four women who testified before the committee, which was considering legislation that would abolish compulsory arbitration for victims of sexual harassment and abuse. According to the legislature, an employee is required to take private action with his or her employer for forced arbitration after being accused of misconduct in the workplace.
On Wednesday, the committee agreed 27 to 14 to put the bill before the House for a vote. The bill has bilateral support.
