Zidus Cadila Covid Vaccine for 12+: Zidus Cadila Covid Vaccine News: DNA-based corona vaccine made in India approved for emergency use

Zidus Cadillac vaccine approved Zydus Cadila News: Zydus Cadila, an Indian pharmaceutical company, has approved the emergency use of DNA-based corona vaccine by the General Control of Drugs of India, Drug Regulatory Authority of India. Zydus Cadillac’s Covid-19 is allowed for emergency use related to the placement of children over 12 years of age. As a result, stock market experts say shares of Zydus Cadila could rise sharply on Monday. If you also want to make money by investing in stocks, you can buy shares with Zidus Cadilla when the market opens on Monday.

zydus stock position Shares of Zidus Cadila closed at Rs 8.55 and closed at 34,534.25 on Friday. Shares of a company listed on the stock exchange called Cadila Healthcare Ltd are expected to rebound on Monday, stock market experts said. Shares of Zydus Cadila opened at 40 540 on Friday, with a high of ₹ 548 and a low of ₹ 521. Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd hit a high of 4,674. If you want to make a profit by investing in stocks in the next few days, you can buy shares of Zidas Cadila.

Vaccines for children 12+ years On Friday, DCGI approved the Zydus Cadillac corona vaccine, the world’s first DNA-based corona vaccine, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology. It will apply to adults 12 years and older. Thus, vaccination of children above 12 years of age in the country will also start soon. At present, the vaccine is being given only to persons 18 years of age and above in the country. READ Also Petrol Diesel Rate Today 21st June 2021 Delhi Mumbai Chennai Kolkata - Petrol Diesel Price Today: Petrol and Diesel reached record level, know the price of oil in your city

Three doses of vaccine This corona vaccine of Zidus Cadila is 3 doses. This is by far the largest clinical trial in India at more than 50 centers. The Ahmedabad-based pharma company had on July 1 sent an application to DCGI for approval for emergency use of the vaccine. On Friday, the General Controller of Drugs of India approved the 12+ corona vaccine of Zidus Cadila for emergency use.

With the flood of IPOs, SEBI has made major changes in the rules With the flood of IPOs, SEBI has made major changes in the rules

Zidus Cadillac covid vaccine News: Vaccination of children above 12 years of age will also start soon in the country.