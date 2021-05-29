Zimbabwe Authorities Arrest Local Reporter Working for The New York Times

The authorities in Zimbabwe have arrested a contract reporter who works for The New York Times and accused him of improperly serving to two different Times journalists make a reporting journey there just lately, his legal professionals mentioned Friday.

The reporter, Jeffrey Moyo, 37, who was arrested on Wednesday, has denied any wrongdoing, and his legal professionals have known as the accusation spurious. Efforts by the legal professionals to safe his launch have to this point been unsuccessful.

Mr. Moyo, who is predicated in Harare and has a spouse and 8-year-old son, has achieved work for The Times and quite a lot of different information organizations, together with The Globe and Mail of Canada. His arrest has come amid a crackdown on press freedom within the southern African nation.

“We’re deeply involved by Jeffrey Moyo’s arrest and are helping his legal professionals to safe his well timed launch,” The Times mentioned in an announcement. “Jeffrey is a extensively revered journalist with a few years of reporting expertise in Zimbabwe and his detainment raises troubling questions concerning the state of press freedom in Zimbabwe.”