Zimbabwe beat Ireland in thrilling T20; Fast bowler Richard Nagarwa shone as Zimbabwe beat Ireland; 6 runs needed in the last over, Richard Nagarwa gave Zimbabwe a thrilling 3-run victory over Ireland

Zimbabwe beat Ireland by runs in the first T20 International. Fast bowler Richard Nagarwa was the hero of Zimbabwe’s victory in this match which lasted till the last ball. He spent just 2 runs in the last over, while Ireland needed just 6 runs to win. Two wickets fell in this over. Batting first, Zimbabwe were 117 for seven, while Ireland were 115 for nine.

Such was the thrill of the last over

Ireland needed 6 off 6 balls to win. Simi Singh and McCarthy were at the crease. While stealing a single off the third ball, Simi Singh did not score on the first and second balls of Nagarwa. Nagarwa bowled McCarthy on the fourth ball, while Young was run out on the fifth ball. It took 3 runs to win the sixth ball, but Simi Singh was able to score only one run.

Ireland won the toss and elected to field first in the match played in Dublin. His bowlers also started well, taking two wickets for 5 runs, but Chakabwa scored 47 off 28 balls with four fours and a six, while the other batsmen at the other end continued to play small but important innings. As a result, Zimbabwe reached 117 for seven. Craig Young and Simi Singh took two wickets each.

In reply, Ireland got off to a good start with openers Paul Sterling (24) and Kevin O’Brien (25), but then the batsmen other than Simi Singh (28) could not touch the double figures. Ryan Burley top-scored with 3, while Masakadza and Luke took two wickets each.

