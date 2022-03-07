‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’ fame Isha Kansara got engaged, know who is her future husband

‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’ fame Isha Kansara has recently got engaged to music composer-singer Siddharth Amit Bhavsar. The engagement pictures of both are doing the rounds on social media. Isa and Amit were dating each other for a long time. Both have shared a lot of pictures on their Instagram account and have also written funny captions with them.

Along with some pictures of both of them wearing rings to each other, Isha wrote, “Look what we did.” Sharing a video, her fiancee has given the caption, “Life time wala collab isn’t it?” Along with the family photo, Isha captioned, “First love with family then Siddharth Amit Bhavsar.”

Sharing a picture of the engagement ceremony itself, Isha wrote, “No, we are not married, yet we are all a bit ananthu cutlet, so do engagement like marriage! And why not? We love our Indian cultures and traditions, the full experience!” Fans are showering a lot of love on his pictures. Along with wishing them all the best, they are asking to get married soon.

Let us tell you that Isha Kansara is one of the well-known actresses of the Gujarati entertainment industry. Apart from this, she has also worked in TV serials like ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’, ‘Meri Bhabhi’ and ‘Mukti Bandhan’ ‘Madam Sir’, ‘My name is Lakhan’, ‘Ek sister-in-law’s happiness key.’ Zindagi was seen in Mere Ghar Aana. She also participated in ‘Dance India Dance’ in 2010.

Whereas Siddharth Amit Bhavsar belongs to the music industry. Both are in love with each other for a long time and keep sharing photos with each other. How happy both of them are with each other can be ascertained by looking at their engagement pictures.