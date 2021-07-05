Zing MP3 21.07 APK for Android – Download

Zing Mp3 is a music player and downloading app. The app is split into two different tools. A music player to listen to all the songs on your device. Secondly a downloader to save your favorite music. It is one of the best music downloading app.

Zing mp3 offers free music download. Save whole albums and single songs of European and Asian music. You’ll also find all kinds of music genres rap, pop, metal, jazz, etc. You can watch all the song videos, together with their corresponding lyrics. On zing mp3 you can save your listened music in your playlist and publish it to other users. You can search for songs and download them directly from the search results or listen to it with ZingMP3. Some apps like Zing MP3 are Wynk Music.

ZingMP3 has search for your favorite music with High-Speed Downloads. It is a free music download app. Free Mp3 Music Download app to download and enjoy mp3 songs.

Key features:



Great data set, more than a million high-quality mp3 tracks the biggest free mp3 music storage.

Multiple sound quality, smooth, standard, high audio quality Zing.

Fastest download as free mp3 music song finder ZingMp3.

Play many audio formats.

Widget, music controller on Notification and Lock Screen.

The auto-open app when click on supported MP3 links.

Enjoy lyrics anywhere and anytime on your phone with Zing MP3.

Very easy to use an MP3 and music downloader.

Set downloaded music as ringtone for yourself.

Advanced equalizer for adjusting the sound.

Audio Format option available Mp3 And M4a.

Download music to listen to offline.

Audio Quality

Support both dark themes and light themes.

Daily Update Screen.

It is an excellent app. If you want to know more about Zing MP3, then you may visit the developer’s website for more information.