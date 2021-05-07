Zion Williamson’s Year in College Was Worth More Than He Got

Zion Williamson shouldn’t have to deal with this.

In case you missed it, Williamson, now one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, made his name appear in a lawsuit between Brian Bowen, a former college basketball rookie, and Adidas. The news was first reported by The Raleigh News & Observer and The Athletic this week.

Before Bowen could play a single college game, the NCAA stripped him of his eligibility after the FBI began investigating a string of below-the-table payouts in college basketball over the past several years.

FBI discovered that an Adidas employee and others conspired to pay Bowen’s father to drive him to Louisville, a school that raises $ 16 million a year to wear the sporting goods giant’s equipment . Bowen, who has never played college basketball, now works in the NBA Development League.

What does this have to do with Williamson, you might ask?

Responding to questions from Bowen’s legal team seeking information on college-linked rookie payments, an Adidas attorney wrote in a court file last month that the former head of the basketball program The company’s base ball “might have transferred $ 3,000 a month to the Williamson family.” For an undetermined time.