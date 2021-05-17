Zoe Ball announces she has QUIT Strictly It Takes Two



Zoe Ball has introduced she has give up Strictly Come Dancing spin-off present It Takes Two after ten years.

The presenter, 50, has hosted the after present for the final decade however has determined to maneuver on to pastures new after becoming a member of the present in 2011 when Claudia Winklemen left to host the primary present with Tess Daly.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Zoe shared a collection of behind the scenes snaps from her time on the BBC collection as she paid tribute to the solid and crew.

She wrote: ‘Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I’m waltzing away from It Takes Two. As an enormous @bbcstrictly fan I’ve cherished spending my Autumn teatimes with the movie star dancers, the attractive & superior professional dancers, the judges, my woman Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & in fact my principal man Ian Waite.

‘Time now for some new cha cha challenges. I’ll proceed to assist the Strictly household on the Breakfast Present & cannot wait to look at the Class Of 2021 from my couch.

‘Large love & grateful due to Tess & Claude & the entire Strictly clan, the ITT followers, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & in fact the most effective telly crew ever. I’ll miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say ‘Buddies for the life’ xx’.

Zoe, who was a contestant on the third collection of Strictly, most not too long ago co-hosted It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark-Neal who joined the present final 12 months.

Departure: The presenter, 50, has hosted the after present for the final decade however has determined to maneuver on to pastures new (pictured with co-host Rylan Clark-Neal)

Recollections: Zoe shared a collection of behind the scenes snaps from her time on the BBC collection as she paid tribute to the solid and crew (pictured with hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly)

The presenter was inundated with effectively needs from previous movie star contestants {and professional} dancers.

Major present host Tess Daly wrote: ‘Oh nooo..We are going to miss you SO a lot! Cherished each minute watching you on the present; laughing together with you and watching you get teary-eyed now and again as a result of your attractive large coronary heart was bursting for them. You’re simply BRILLIANT XXXX’.

Former professional Kevin Clifton wrote: ‘It Takes Two was all the time my favorite bit. I cherished chatting and bein foolish with u on the couch. Thanks for being so variety , beneficiant and supportive with all of us. You are the most effective.’

Kevin’s girlfriend and collection 16 winner Stacey Dooley added: MY GOD. A LEGEND IS LEAVIN THE BUILDING. The kindest girl in tele. We love you Zoeeeeeeee’.

Zoe wrote: ‘As an enormous @bbcstrictly fan I’ve cherished spending my Autumn teatimes with the movie star dancers, the attractive & superior professional dancers, the judges, my woman Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & in fact my principal man Ian Waite’

Present: Zoe, who was a contestant on the third collection of Strictly, most not too long ago co-hosted It Takes Two alongside Rylan Clark-Neal who joined the present final 12 months

Throwback: Zoe additionally shared a snap of herself being offered with cupcakes by Michael Buble

Two-time professional winner Oti Mabuse wrote: ‘We’re going to miss you a lot! You’ve got all the time been a deep a part of the household ❤️ trying ahead to listening to you on the radio.’

Fellow dancer Janette Manrara mentioned: ‘Oh @zoetheball!! I regarded ahead to our chats on that sofa extra then another a part of the week!

‘You actually are a diamond of a human being and deserve the entire fantastic issues which are coming your means! Though you may be missed, it isn’t ‘goodbye’, it is extra of a ‘see ya round’! Love you!’

Zoe wrote: ‘Large love & grateful due to Tess & Claude & the entire Strictly clan, the ITT followers, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & in fact the most effective telly crew ever’

Response: The presenter was inundated with effectively needs from previous movie star contestants {and professional} dancers

Collection 18 contestant Clara Amfo added: ‘Zoe, Essentially the most heat and welcoming splits doing don! You do that job with such real pleasure and ease! Thank You for all the time making ITT the sweetest addition to the expertise!!’

Collection 10 contestant Kimberley Walsh wrote: ‘Ah that is unhappy information you’ll be missed a lot!!!!!!!! Sending big like to you ❤️’

Zoe was partnered with dancer Ian Waite in the course of the third collection and made it to the ultimate evening, ending in third place behind Colin Jackson and winner Darren Gough.

Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two will return to BBC One and BBC Two in September.