Zoë Foster Blake and Lisa Wipfli get caught in the rain on a walk in Sydney

Lisa Wipfli and Zoë Foster Blake are finest pals and even vacation along with their respective households.

So it was no shock to see the two girls out collectively in Sydney’s Rose Bay on Thursday as they went for a stroll.

However sadly for the pair, they bought caught in a downpour and have been pressured to take refuge underneath a bus cease the place they waited for the rain to cease.

Each Zoë and Lisa minimize fashionable figures in activewear as they stepped out collectively.

Zoë, the founding father of Go-To skincare and is married to comic Hamish Blake, regarded stylish in a crimson jumper and black leggings.

She accomplished her look with a fashionable camel coat, brown lengthy socks and white sneakers and a cap.

Lisa in the meantime, who’s the spouse of radio star Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, wore black leggings with a beige two-toned jumper and a gray jumper round her shoulders.

She wore black sneakers and wore a white cap and pushed her daughter Francesca, one, round in her pram.

At one level, she used her gray sweater to cowl her head from the rain.

Lisa and Zoë have been pals for years and their respective households have even holidayed collectively in Europe and the Emirates One&Solely Wolgan Valley resort in the Blue Mountains.

Extra just lately, the Blakes moved their household to Sydney from Melbourne.

The couple snapped up a $9million dwelling in Vaucluse.

Earlier than the massive transfer, Hamish had introduced on social media his household was transferring from Melbourne to Sydney, the place Zoe is initially from.

‘Thrilling instances forward: we’re transferring to Sydney child! For a very long time I’ve identified that stealing my spouse from Sydney would imply someday we might enterprise there to stay for a whereas,’ wrote the Lego Masters host.

‘The free plan is for a few years, however nonetheless lengthy it is for, we’re excited for this journey with our little household.’