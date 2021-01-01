Zomato Advertisement Hrithik Roshan Katrina Kaif: Hrithik Roshan – Katrina Kaif Confused over TV commercial, Zomato also had to explain – Zomato clarified his role on the advertisement of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif

The new ad for food distribution app Zomato has been in the news on social media for the past few days. Zomato has released its 2 commercials featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. After seeing these ads, people are accusing Zomato of exploiting the people delivering the food. Now the company has given its explanation in this case.

The company says that the children who distribute food through these advertisements want to be portrayed as ‘heroes’. “We believe our ads convey the right message, but they are being misinterpreted by some people,” Zomato said in a statement. It said that through these advertisements, they want to show the customers the commitment of their distribution officers.



Zomato also said that through these advertisements, he also wants to send a message to the people that delivery boys should be treated well, which very few people do. Zomato has been accused several times of exploiting delivery boys and making them work in a bad way. In response, Zomato wrote that the delivery boys are paid a fair amount for the time they work. However, even after cleaning up Zomato, criticism on social media is not going away.



