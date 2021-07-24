Zomato Listing Zomato Made 18 People Millionaires See Their Names Here – Zomato Listing

Online food delivery company Zomato has created a tremendous record by launching its IPO in the market. After the listing, the company made 18 people millionaires in a single day.

New Delhi. Online food delivery company Zomato has created a tremendous record by launching its IPO in the market. After the listing, the company entered the stock market on Friday and performed tremendously. Zomato’s stock was listed at a premium of 53 per cent over its issue price. It also made 18 people the owner of Dollar Millionaire i.e. one million dollars in a single day. The company’s IPO price started from Rs 76 to Rs 115.

Zomato made them rich

The value of shares and Esops of Zomato Company’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar reached Rs 363 crore. Another co-founder and head of New Businesses Mohit Gupta’s Esops became worth Rs 195 crore. The company’s cofounder and CEO Deependra Goyal’s worth reached Rs 4,650 crore ($ 624 million). Deependra holds a 5.5 per cent stake in Zomato, which also includes Esops.

S.No. Name esops 1. Deependra Goyal 369,471,500 2. Gunjan Patidar 28,877,000 3. Mohit Gupta 15,523,900 4. Surbhi Das 14,217,400 5. Gaurav Gupta 14,197,300 6. Aakriti Chopra 11,845,600 7. Akshant Goyal 9,091,900 8. Ankit Quarta 8,314,700 9. Rahul Ganju 5,668,200 10. Chaitanya Mathur 5,313,100 11. damini sahni 3,430,400 12. manjunath 2,407,243 13. Ajit Pasi 2,030,100 14. Kunal Swarup 1,715,200 15. Prashant Malik 1,601,300 16. Alankit Nisad 1,373,500 17. damini bat 783,900 18. Siddharth Jhawar 690,100

Zomoto beats these giants

Zomoto’s bumper earnings. Due to which its market value became Rs 98,732 crore. In terms of earnings, Zomato has overtaken even giant companies like Tata Motor, Mahindra & Mahindra and Coal India. The valuation of Zomato’s IPO was estimated by experts to be around Rs 60,000 crore. But the IPO received 38 times more bids, which surprised everyone.

what is esop

Many large companies give an opportunity to senior staff to buy their shares through a special procedure. This is called Employees Stock Option Plan (ESOP). Under this process, the company in a way gives its employees the right to buy their shares. The employee can buy shares of the company by exercising the right granted under this process. However, the company does not compel an employee to buy shares.