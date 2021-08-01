Zoom Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Over ‘Zoombombing’

Zoom Video Communications, the video conferencing company whose internet app became a mainstay of American life during the coronavirus pandemic, has agreed to pay $ 85 million and improve its security practices to settle a lawsuit claiming that it had violated the privacy of its users.

Filed in March 2020, shortly after the pandemic hit the United States, the lawsuit claimed that Zoom shared personal data with third-party internet services and allowed hackers to interrupt online meetings through “Zoombombing”. , A phenomenon in which Internet trolls exploit a screen sharing feature on the video conferencing application to display offensive messages or images.

Under the settlement, which still requires the approval of a federal judge, Zoom subscribers would be eligible to receive a 15% refund on their primary subscriptions or $ 25 – whichever is greater. Other users could receive a refund of up to $ 15.

The company has also agreed to notify users when others use third-party applications during meetings and to provide training on privacy and data handling to its employees.