Zoom’s $15 billion deal for Five9 is closed.

Zoom’s nearly $15 billion acquisition of call center software company Five9 collapsed on Thursday evening after the companies said they would end a deal that had drawn national security scrutiny.

Five9 said in a news release that the deal failed to garner adequate support from its shareholders and that the company would continue to operate independently. Five9 spokeswoman Alison Wilson said the company believes it will build on its “current proven pace” as an independent firm.

Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan said in a blog post that the acquisition was an opportunity for the company to expand, but it was “by no means foundational to the success of our platform.” Zoom spokesman CJ Lin said the company had no further comment.

The proposed deal between the two companies based in California attracted government scrutiny. In August, the Justice Department pushed for a federal review to determine whether the deal “poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests of the United States,” according to a letter to the Federal Communications Commission. . The agency said it was concerned about the possibility of “foreign involvement” in the transaction.