Zoya Akhtar launches Agastya and Khushi and Suhana: Zoya Akhtar Film Archie: Zoya Akhtar is set to make the next film on the Indian adaptation of the international comic book ‘Archie’.
According to a source, ‘Agastya is always inclined towards acting and after completing his education, he is ready to fulfill his dream of acting. Unlike the traditional way of entering the film world, Agastya will first appear in Zoya Akhtar’s direction for the digital world and then move on to the big screen. Agastya is already preparing for her role and if everything goes according to plan, she is ready to work in Zoya Akhtar’s Archie.
The characters of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are said to be playing the roles of Betty and Veronica respectively in the film. Zoya Akhtar is currently working on the script for the film and it will definitely hit the screens by this year.
