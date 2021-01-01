Zoya Akhtar launches Agastya and Khushi and Suhana: Zoya Akhtar Film Archie: Zoya Akhtar is set to make the next film on the Indian adaptation of the international comic book ‘Archie’.

Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar is all set to make the next film on the Indian adaptation of the international comic book ‘Archie’. His film will be screened on the OTT platform. Earlier, it was reported that Suhana Khan was cast in the film. It is now being rumored that Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor will also be seen in the film.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archie’. Bonnie Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Agastya Nanda will also make their debut in the film, the report said.



Suhana Khan to make film debut, Zoya Akhtar to appear on Netflix?

According to a source, ‘Agastya is always inclined towards acting and after completing his education, he is ready to fulfill his dream of acting. Unlike the traditional way of entering the film world, Agastya will first appear in Zoya Akhtar’s direction for the digital world and then move on to the big screen. Agastya is already preparing for her role and if everything goes according to plan, she is ready to work in Zoya Akhtar’s Archie.

The characters of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are said to be playing the roles of Betty and Veronica respectively in the film. Zoya Akhtar is currently working on the script for the film and it will definitely hit the screens by this year.



