ZTE Axon 30 Ultra review: the right stuff for the right price

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra evaluate: the right stuff for the right price



The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is a high-end gadget that checks all the right {hardware} bins. Snapdragon 888 processor? Examine. Quick refresh charge display screen? Examine. A metric ton of rear-facing cameras? Examine, verify, verify, and verify. It’s additionally priced effectively, beginning at $749 whereas lots of its rivals begin round the $1,000 mark.

The Axon 30 Ultra delivers on many fronts, like its high-quality display screen and flagship-level efficiency. For some, that shall be sufficient. Nonetheless, it falls brief in additional refined ways in which you received’t see on a spec sheet. Its novel digital camera array is let down by uneven, heavy-handed processing. There’s additionally a stray bug right here and there, which might vary from innocent (a 5G on / off toggle seems twice in a fast settings menu) to extra annoying (the digital camera shutter noise going off even in silent mode). ZTE could iron out these bugs in future updates, or they received’t, and also you’ll be the obnoxious dad or mum with the noisy smartphone digital camera throughout your youngster’s dance recital.

the Axon 30 Ultra affords top-notch efficiency with a big, pretty display screen

And though all of the key {hardware} is there, a couple of flagship-y options have been omitted to hit the Axon 30 Ultra’s extra aggressive price level. There’s no IP score for water resistance and no wi-fi charging. The cellphone doesn’t work on Verizon both, simply on T-Cellular and AT&T, and 5G service on T-Cellular is restricted to 1 band.

If these components aren’t dealbreakers and also you’re comfy working round the occasional quirk, then the Axon 30 Ultra affords top-notch efficiency with a big, pretty display screen at a decrease price than the competitors. We don’t see too lots of these high-performance / decrease value premium telephones in the US to problem the heavyweights of the Android world, and it’s good to have an alternate. Nevertheless it does lack a few of the polish and some options that distinguish the costlier competitors.

Good Stuff Glorious efficiency

Huge, quick refresh charge display screen

Nice digital camera {hardware} Dangerous Stuff Picture processing is a blended bag

No IP score

Doesn’t work on Verizon

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra display screen, battery, and efficiency

At 6.7 inches, the Axon 30 Ultra’s display screen is about as large as they arrive as of late. It’s a 1080p OLED with a refresh charge as much as 144Hz. You may set it manually to 60, 90, 120, or 144Hz, or let it swap mechanically between these charges based mostly on the content material you’re viewing. That 144Hz charge is a bit of quicker than the 120Hz charge you’ll discover on most high-end units, however I’m undecided I may inform the distinction between them if I didn’t know which was which. The underside line is that each swipe, scroll, and animation seems to be extremely easy on the 30 Ultra’s display screen.

Usually talking, it’s only a very nice display screen. Distinction is wealthy, the bezels are slim, and the panel curves over the sides of the cellphone; entrepreneurs like to name a display screen like this “immersive,” however that really seems like a good descriptor. It’s a bit of powerful to see outdoors in vivid mild, but it surely’s nonetheless usable.

That large display screen makes the Axon 30 Ultra a giant gadget. It’s comfy sufficient to carry, and the curved display screen and again panel assist, however I positively can’t attain my thumb clear throughout the display screen whereas utilizing it one-handed. There’s Gorilla Glass 5 on the back and front panels and the body is aluminum, giving the entire cellphone a strong, premium really feel.

Telephone efficiency additionally meets the “premium” bar, because of that Snapdragon 888 processor. It feels very snappy leaping between apps, pinching and zooming round Google Maps, and scrolling by Twitter. I’m additionally blissful to report that the in-screen optical fingerprint sensor is fast and responsive, too — it gave me a bit of thrill with each unlock and password supervisor authentication. It’s a characteristic that goes the additional distance to creating this really feel like a extremely responsive, premium gadget.

The Axon 30 Ultra’s 4,600mAh battery is sufficiently big and constantly acquired me by a day of reasonable use. Nonetheless, I used to be conservative with some battery-draining settings like display screen refresh charge, and all of my use was on Wi-Fi, so I count on you may totally drain the battery over the course of a day in case you actually went for it. Wi-fi charging is, as talked about earlier, not an choice right here, however the cellphone helps 65W wired charging with the included charging brick, and it’s loads quick.

Android 11 comes preloaded on the Axon 30 Ultra, and ZTE says an Android 12 replace will come at the finish of the yr or in early 2022. The corporate doesn’t give a agency timeline for safety updates however says it typically offers them for round three years. Not the worst assist coverage by far, however not amongst the perfect. ZTE’s Android interface is known as MyOS, and it’s an easy affair that doesn’t attempt to get too fancy. There are a very overwhelming variety of shortcuts in the totally expanded fast settings menu accessed by swiping from the high of the display screen, however you may rearrange and whittle them right down to your coronary heart’s content material.

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra cameras

(*30*)Quite than one high-resolution foremost digital camera complemented by a number of lower-resolution sensors, ZTE has chosen to place three 64-megapixel sensors in the Axon 30 Ultra’s rear digital camera array. You’ll discover a normal wide-angle foremost digital camera with optical stabilization, a 35mm-equivalent wide-angle for portraits, and an ultrawide. There’s additionally an 8-megapixel 5x telephoto digital camera with optical stabilization. It’s plenty of cameras, and none of them are throwaways.

The Axon 30 Ultra’s cameras are spectacular, however they’re additionally a bit of irritating. First, the good: these three 64-megapixel cameras all seize plenty of element in good mild, which I’d count on from the foremost digital camera, however that isn’t all the time the case with ultrawides since they have an inclination to have decrease decision chips. The telephoto module affords 5x true optical zoom — outcomes aren’t nice indoors or in dim mild, however with loads of accessible mild, it’s a lot better than the digital zoom various.

I additionally actually like the portrait lens, which is wider than the telephoto choices most different smartphone cameras use. It is a private choice; I like getting extra of the scene in portrait pictures, it’s possible you’ll not. There’s no choice to digitally zoom in whereas utilizing portrait mode in case you don’t like the wide-angle look, and portrait mode pictures (with artificially blurred backgrounds) can solely be taken with the devoted portrait lens or the selfie digital camera. One thing to contemplate if vast portraits are actually not your factor.



Grid View













Now the unhealthy: picture processing (significantly coloration and saturation) is inconsistent between cameras, and two pictures from the similar digital camera can fluctuate noticeably with slight shifts in composition or topic positioning. Photos from the foremost digital camera usually look oversaturated. Most of the time it’s adequately subtle to not trouble me a lot, however then I’ll take an image of my orange cat and he’ll seem like a Cheeto.

Portrait mode pictures undergo some misses, too: topic separation from blurred backgrounds can look a bit of clumsy, and the lack of OIS in the portrait digital camera means you’re extra prone to see slight blur in dimmer situations, even with out a lot digital camera motion. The broader focal size additionally means you’ll have to crank up the blur if you wish to obscure a distracting background, which makes the topic cut-out issues extra apparent.

when the Axon 30 Ultra does get issues right, pictures look actually good

Possibly these shortcomings are extra irritating as a result of when the Axon 30 Ultra does get issues right, pictures look actually good. Publicity is effectively balanced, all 4 cameras are genuinely helpful, and every of them affords a powerful degree of element retention. I’d entertain leaving my devoted digital camera at dwelling extra usually with this mix of focal lengths and capabilities, however picture processing is an excessive amount of of a wild card for me to really feel comfy with that.

One among the Axon 30 Ultra’s most annoying bugs lives in the digital camera app, too: the digital camera shutter sound is completely caught on, even with each quantity management set to silent. There’s no approach to flip it off in the digital camera settings menu or the foremost settings menu. I hate this. Possibly some individuals may reside with it. Possibly you may root your cellphone and get rid of the drawback your self. Possibly ZTE will repair the situation quickly. All I do know is that I can’t reside a shutter-sound-on way of life and it’s the sort of factor I would return a cellphone over, regardless of how good the photos look.

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is precisely what it seems to be: a decrease value various to the large Android flagships with top-tier efficiency and an ideal display screen. I wouldn’t advocate it to only anybody, and you might want to be comfy both residing with a few quirks or navigating a means round them. You don’t fairly get the similar degree of polish or reassurance that you’d from a Samsung, OnePlus, or Google gadget, however in return you get wonderful efficiency for the cash.

The Axon 30 Ultra has a wholesome price benefit over the different big-screen-big-performance competitors like the $1,069 OnePlus 9 Professional and the $999 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. If you happen to’re prepared to concede some display screen actual property, then its benefit narrows in comparison with the OnePlus 9 ($729) and customary Galaxy S21 ($800). With both of these choices, you’ll get the similar wonderful efficiency and some different advantages, like wi-fi charging and extra subtle picture processing.

The Axon 30 Ultra has a wholesome price benefit over the different big-screen-big-performance competitors

In fact, it’s an essential caveat that the Axon 30 Ultra doesn’t work on Verizon. That may rule out a major variety of potential prospects in the US. And I want the cameras lived as much as their {hardware} potential extra usually. If that’s not a lot of a priority, you’re not a Verizon buyer, and your priorities are set on a giant display screen and snappy day-to-day efficiency, then you could have an ideal choice in the 30 Ultra.

All that stated, I can’t see a cause to not purchase the Axon 30 Ultra if none of the above issues you. You’ll get wonderful efficiency, an enormous display screen with a silky easy quick refresh charge, and nice digital camera {hardware} — and you’ll rub it in your pals’ faces once you pay a number of hundred {dollars} much less for your cellphone than they did.

Pictures by Allison Johnson / GadgetClock