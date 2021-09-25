Zubin Nautiyal refuses to kiss Mauni Roy: Singer Zubin Nautiyal refuses to kiss Mauni Roy

There is no doubt that Mauni Roy is one of the most amazing actresses in Bollywood. Every actor wants to have an onscreen romance with him but this is not the whole truth. Recently, singer Zubin Nautiyal refused to kiss the actress for the shooting of an upcoming music video.

Zubin was fine on the romance part but was adamant on kissing or not. Now his video is going viral on social media. Nautiyal and Roy have teamed up for the first time for the single ‘Dil Galati Kar Baitha Hai’.



Zubin found it funny

Zubin was told during the shoot that his next shot would be to kiss Mauni. At first the singer thought the crew was joking with him but a few minutes later when everyone told him it wasn’t a hoax and it should have happened, he didn’t.



What did Mauni say?

After Zubin’s reaction, Mauni also said that she did not want to kiss him. Zubin immediately went to Mauni and told her not to take it personally. However, she was actually a hoax. The target of this comedy was Zubin and Mauni played her role perfectly.



Now Mauni will appear in ‘Brahstra’

On the work front, Mauni will now be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in important roles in the film.