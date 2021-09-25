Zubin Nautiyal refuses to kiss Mauni Roy: Singer Zubin Nautiyal refuses to kiss Mauni Roy
Zubin found it funny
Zubin was told during the shoot that his next shot would be to kiss Mauni. At first the singer thought the crew was joking with him but a few minutes later when everyone told him it wasn’t a hoax and it should have happened, he didn’t.
What did Mauni say?
After Zubin’s reaction, Mauni also said that she did not want to kiss him. Zubin immediately went to Mauni and told her not to take it personally. However, she was actually a hoax. The target of this comedy was Zubin and Mauni played her role perfectly.
Now Mauni will appear in ‘Brahstra’
On the work front, Mauni will now be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. Actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in important roles in the film.
