Zuckerberg millions won't be part of mid-term elections, says it was a 'one-time' thing



A spokesman for Mark Zuckerberg confirmed the matter CEO of Facebook No more multi-million dollar grants to help with this year’s election, which comes after a drastic pushback that Zuckerberg’s 2020 contributions swayed the outcome of the presidential race toward President Biden.

“As Mark and Priscilla made clear earlier, their electoral infrastructure donation was a one-time donation due to the unprecedented nature of the crisis to ensure Americans could vote at the height of the epidemic,” said Ben Labolt, a spokesman. Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan , Said. “They have no plans to repeat that grant.”

Zuckerberg and Chan donated at least $ 350 million to the nonprofit Center for Technology and Civic Life before the 2020 election, which was distributed to local election offices. The nonprofit says it will launch a different program this year, called the US Alliance for Election Excellence.

The program is a $ 80-million, five-year effort aimed at building a network of thousands of local election officials across the country who can apply for help to improve their technology and processes, the Associated Press reports.

“Unfortunately, this low investment year after year means that many local election departments often have limited capacity and training. The US Alliance for Election Excellence is bringing together world-class partners so that local election officials no longer have to go alone,” said Tiana Eps-Johnson, executive director of CTCL. .

Conservatives have condemned Zuckerberg and Chan’s grants before 2020 for helping President Biden influence the presidential election.

Molly Hemingway, editor-in-chief of The Federalist, told Gadget Clock’ Tucker Carlson, “It’s crazy that this was allowed to happen,” citing more than $ 400 million in grants. “So he is [Zuckerberg] As much money as the federal government spends on our 2020 elections. He gave $ 419 million to two leftist groups that initially funded Democrat County in Swing State. “

It “enables leftists to come to this force and manage everything … they aim[ed] Democrat community registration, they translate[d] Ballot, they design[ed] The ballot, “he said.

In response to Zuckerberg’s donations, at least eight GOP-controlled state election offices have passed legislation banning private grants. Including Florida .

“We have banned Zuckerboxes,” Florida Gov. Ron Descentis said in October 2021.

“Now they have some money in Florida, not as much as they did in Texas or Pennsylvania or something like that, but it’s forbidden now. Elections should be conducted by these offices, not by private tech moguls and basically commanding. I think we have taken a lot of steps. We have had a good election, “he said.

