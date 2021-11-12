Zhuo Fang, a journalist who helped launch the most influential reform-era newspaper in China and edited it with the belief that the press should inform, enlighten and entertain rather than propagate the parrot communist party, died on November 3 in Guangzhou, China. He was 86 years old.

His death was announced at a hospital by the Southern Weekly newspaper, which he co-founded.

Southern Weekly – Paper prefers Southern Weekend to the English common name over other common translations – started in 1984 as the sister publication of Nanfang Daily, the official Communist Party newspaper in Guangdong Province, where Mr. Zhuo began his career in 1962. .

Weekend’s Broadsheet laid the foundation for the golden age of Chinese journalism in the 1990s and 2000s, when the government eased control of the news media. The new, market-oriented outlets pushed the limits of the Communist Party’s tolerance by producing unbiased investigative reports and heart-wrenching features about China’s poor and powerless. These publications set the agenda for national debates and held powerful people accountable.

“Mr. Zhuo and Southern Weekly symbolize a certain era,” said Yan Lishan, a retired opinion writer in the paper. . “