Zuo Fang, a Founder of China’s Southern Weekly, is Dead
Zhuo Fang, a journalist who helped launch the most influential reform-era newspaper in China and edited it with the belief that the press should inform, enlighten and entertain rather than propagate the parrot communist party, died on November 3 in Guangzhou, China. He was 86 years old.
His death was announced at a hospital by the Southern Weekly newspaper, which he co-founded.
Southern Weekly – Paper prefers Southern Weekend to the English common name over other common translations – started in 1984 as the sister publication of Nanfang Daily, the official Communist Party newspaper in Guangdong Province, where Mr. Zhuo began his career in 1962. .
Weekend’s Broadsheet laid the foundation for the golden age of Chinese journalism in the 1990s and 2000s, when the government eased control of the news media. The new, market-oriented outlets pushed the limits of the Communist Party’s tolerance by producing unbiased investigative reports and heart-wrenching features about China’s poor and powerless. These publications set the agenda for national debates and held powerful people accountable.
“Mr. Zhuo and Southern Weekly symbolize a certain era,” said Yan Lishan, a retired opinion writer in the paper. . “
Mr Zhuo, an idealist who joined the Chinese military during the Korean War, argued that the onus was on newspapers to bring the ideas of science and democracy to the attention of the people – moving away from the role of press mouthpiece in the communist regime since 1949.
By the end of the first year, the weekly circulation had crossed 100,000 and reached one million in a decade. Many of his journalists left to start similar publications.
Xu Lee, a former deputy managing editor of Southern People’s Weekly, which launched the magazine in 2004, said:
By the time Mr. Zhuo died, that time was over. Southern Weekly was the first liberal-leaning organization when China’s supreme leader Xi Jinping took power in late 2012. About the latest ventures and success of Mr. Xi and the party.
“The Southern Weekly has become a very common paper,” former editor Lian Qingchuan wrote in an article following Mr Zhou’s death. “I haven’t read in days.”
Zhuo Fang was born on November 18, 1934, in a village near Guangzhou, according to a memoir he published in 2014. His grandfather, Huang Kang, joined the 1911 revolution that ended China’s last imperial dynasty. His father, Huang Wenzao, joined the anti-Japanese resistance in World War II and was hanged. His mother, Chen Yuking, was working as a maid for the owner of the opium cave.
Mr Zhuo enlisted in the army when he was 16, changing his name to Zhuo Fang (Zhuo translates “left” into English). His unit prepared to go to Korea by hanging counter-revolutionaries like the former landlords in a village in Guangdong.
Mr. Zhuo once described how his hands shook during his first execution. His unit leader took a gun and fired at the prisoner but deliberately did not kill him, then told Mr. Zhuo to finish the job. Mr Zhuo wrote that he closed his eyes and fired about six shots at the prisoner.
He left military service without going to war and studied Chinese literature at Peking University in Beijing. After graduation, he joined Nanfang Daily.
Unusually for someone involved in the Cultural Revolution that lasted from 1966 to 1976, Mr Zhuo had clarified his role as the leader of the rebel group during the period of party violence and paranoia. He attacked former officials in his remarks, and while with the Red Guards, the paramilitary group openly denounced Chinese citizens as enemies.
After the Cultural Revolution, he worked for six years in Nanfang Daily’s library until 1983, when he was asked to start a new weekend paper. Until then, he wrote, he believed that China needed to reject revolution and fundamentalism and accept it. Values like economic growth and independence and democracy. One of his biggest concerns, he wrote, was that “the whole nation will lose its memory, hearing and speaking.”
He created publications that people would read. The main article in the first edition of Southern Weekly, in February 1984, was about a famous actress and writer who went into business. An article about Deng Xiaoping, then China’s best leader, received a second billing.
Southern Weekly published the first sex column of Communist China. The paper contains articles on hairstyles and pop music. Critics called it a tabloid with little social significance. But it took “courage and fortitude” to run an entertaining article on the front page of an official newspaper in 1984, Mr. Zhuo wrote.
The Weekly has developed a careful course for other provocative publications. It did not challenge government or party officials at the national level. And this avoided problems in Guangdong because the government officials there eventually controlled the paper.
Mr Zhuo expressed his belief in a line taken from a guru, who made the weekly’s motto: “There are truths we cannot tell. But we will never lie. ”
If corrupt officials in Guangdong are out of bounds, then in other provinces it is the right game. In his early days, the paper published an article about a county party secretary who raped his predecessor’s daughter-in-law. He named the officer, but used obscure titles to avoid censorship. “We started at the county level,” Mr Zhuo wrote, “and exposed the provincial party secretaries.”
Censors often ordered the paper to be temporarily suspended or the article removed. Mr Zhuo said he had written several letters criticizing himself.
“If a newspaper only tells the truth that it is allowed to tell, then anyone can run the paper,” he wrote. “The test of running a paper is how to tell the truth that is not allowed.”
He officially retired in 1994, but continued to work for the paper for another four years.
Survivors include his wife, Li Yaling, and two daughters, Zhuo Dongyun and Zhuo Yuyun.
Mr Zhuo did not openly discuss the changes at Southern Weekly after Mr Xi’s rise, former colleagues said. He said he stopped reading newspapers later in life because of a lack of eyesight, but continued to follow the news, listening to the BBC and Voice of America’s Chinese service.
#Zuo #Fang #Founder #Chinas #Southern #Weekly #Dead
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.