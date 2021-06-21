Zupee will improve youth employment skills, launch skilling academy

It has been claimed by Jupi that NIIT Foundation will be the first partner organization, 100% placement support will be given to the students in this academy.

New Delhi. Zoopi, the company in online gaming, has announced the launch of Skilling Academy to provide employable skills to the youth of the country. Zoopi Skill Academy is a first of its kind academy offered by a corporation, which will provide skilling, upskilling and education to the youth. The main objective of this academy is to prepare these youth for the future through skill training, where it will be ensured that every candidate who participates in the program gets equal employment opportunities.

ZooPi has joined hands with leading NGO NIIT Foundation to launch this mission. Under this partnership, a unique CSR Vocational Skills Program will be launched for the youth of Mumbai, which will prepare them for entry level jobs. This program of Zoopi-NIIT Foundation will include certification training in digital marketing. The participants will be trained in many important concepts like Search Engine Optimization, Running Search Ads, Social Media Marketing and Analytics etc. All these training will prepare the youth for future jobs.

Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Corporate and Public Affairs Officer, Zoopi said that this CSR initiative will improve the quality of life of the targeted youth by improving their lifestyle, ensuring holistic development of the community. As a leader in the online gaming space, ZooPi seeks to harness gamification in education and skills, and looks forward to improving learning outcomes. Through this partnership with NIIT Foundation, we will provide certification courses that will prepare and create employment opportunities for the marginalized youth in Mumbai.

Talking about the partnership, Sapna Modgil, Director, NIIT Foundation, said that the initiative will include a hybrid model, which will provide training modules, audio-visual media, e-books to students through our learning management system and co-curated programs. and will provide other study and test material based on the syllabus. After successful completion of training and certification, we will provide 100% placement support to every youth, and ensure that every participant gets a suitable job in their field.