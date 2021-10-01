Zycov-D will be included in the vaccination campaign: ZyCov-D will be included in the vaccination campaign soon

Highlights Zycov-D is a three-dose vaccine

The price will be different than the current vaccine

Indigenously developed needle-free vaccine

New Delhi

The government said Thursday that the Zikov-D vaccine for Zeus Cadillac will soon be included in the vaccination campaign. This is an indigenously developed needle-free Covid-19 vaccine. Its value will be different from the vaccines currently in use.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that as far as its purchase price was concerned, the government was in talks with the manufacturer. “As far as the price of the vaccine is concerned, we are in discussions with the manufacturer. Since it is a three-dose vaccine and comes with a needle-free delivery system, its price will be different from the cost of vaccines currently used in the COVID vaccination program.

Bhushan said, “He will soon be included in the covid vaccination campaign.”

Regarding the World Health Organization (WHO) approval of the vaccine, the Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr. Balram Bhargava said, ‘We know that scientific data, public health considerations and international health needs are taken into account. Approved by WHO. All of these have been made available and are being investigated. The WHO will decide accordingly.

Zycov-D has been approved for emergency use by the Indian Drug Control Agency (DCGI). It will be given to people 12 years of age and older.

The Covishield, Covaccine and Sputnik-V vaccines are only given to people over 18 years of age. Two doses are given. In contrast, Zycov-D is a three-dose vaccine.