100-man final: Paul Sterling, Ross Whitley beat Birmingham South Phoenix by 32 runs

Highlights The Hundred Tournament was held for the first time in

Sterling was declared the man of the match

Liam Livingstone was named player of the series

Hundred won the first title of the tournament.

Chasing the 169-run target set by the South, Birmingham, led by Moin Ali, could only manage 136 for five. For him, Livm Livingstone scored 46 off 19 balls while Moin Ali scored 36 off 30 balls.

Chris Benjamin remained unbeaten on 25 balls while Benny Howell returned unbeaten on 20 off 14 balls. For the South team, George Garton, Craig Overton, Timel Mills and Jake Lintot took one wicket each. Sterling was named Player of the Match and Livingstone was named Player of the Series.

Earlier, the Birmingham Phoenix won the toss and invited the James Vince-led South to bat first. The Southern adventure did not start well. Opener Quinton de Kock returned to the pavilion with 7 runs. The Braves had lost their two wickets for 35 runs at one point.

Sterling hit six sixes in his half-century

Sterling and Alex Davis then took the helm. The two scored a total of 85 runs. Sterling was dismissed for 61 off 36 balls with two fours and six sixes. Team David returned to the pavilion with 15 off 6 balls.

Milne took 2 wickets

Vitaly hit four fours and a six in his attacking innings. Brave scored 168 for 5. Adam Milne from Phoenix took the most two wickets.

