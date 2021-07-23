5 Things to Do This Weekend
It’s always difficult to define the scope of First Look, the Museum of the Moving Image’s annual showcase of groundbreaking new films. But the lineup tends to be international, experimental, and light on branded directors. The last edition, which started on March 11, 2020, had to be canceled shortly after its start.
Enter First Look 20/21, which runs until August 1. In addition to showcasing new films, it will show titles that were not premiered in New York at last year’s festival, including “The Viewing Booth” (July 30), a documentary mix and psychological experiment in which director Ra’anan Alexandrowicz shows a sequence of American students from the West Bank, and “Searching Eva” (July 31), an unclassifiable portrayal of a web journalist by Pia Hellenthal. New titles include “Zinder” (Saturday), a documentary on gangs and poverty in Niger; the Iranian drama “180 Degree Rule” (Sunday); and a Ken Jacobs program (August 1) which will feature a 3D short film. All films will be screened at the museum; some will also be available on its website.
BEN KENIGSBERG
Art museums
Scenes from Prospect Park
Who knows how long the man had been fishing by the lake in Prospect Park, standing by a thicket of lush trees and staring at someone behind him: Jamel Shabazz, a photographer who took the picture of the male in 2010. For Shabazz’s latest exhibit, “My Oasis in Brooklyn,” there are 25 more images like this one. (Ten more will be on display in the coming weeks.) Captured over decades, the snaps honor the park’s legacy at a time when its most treasured building, the historic Lefferts House, is undergoing restoration.
Organized by Prospect Park Alliance in partnership with Photoville, “My Oasis” will be visible until December 1 on the construction fence surrounding the side of the historic Lefferts house that faces the interior of the park, after the brand new Juneteenth Way. Some photographs are more posed than others, but each one comes across as an intimate snapshot – like “The Crew, 2009”, in which Shabazz organized a group of black cyclists, well-known facilities in Prospect Park, in an almost perfect pyramid. . on a set of steps next to the cycle path.
MELISSA SMITH
CHILDREN
Young lives, burdens of adults
In the world of television, Sesame Workshop often represents everything warm and fuzzy, from sunny feelings to soft and cuddly Muppets. But now, this educational nonprofit, best known for creating “Sesame Street,” offers a very different lineup: its first documentary series, in which American children face daunting challenges.
Entitled “Through Our Eyes,” the project features four half-hour films, which will premiere Thursday on HBO Max. “Apart”, directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Rudy Valdez, focuses on young people whose parents are incarcerated; Talleah Bridges McMahon’s ‘Uprooted’ Examines Families Displaced by Climate Change; “Homefront,” directed by Kristi Jacobson, features children of veterans living with physical and psychological injuries; and “Shelter” by Smriti Mundhra explores homelessness.
While the portraits are heartbreaking at times – for ages 9 and up, they are meant to be watched with an adult – the films can also be enlightening and even hopeful, showing how their subjects derive their strength from loved ones and people. their peers. In “Apart”, we ask 10-year-old Nnadji how he would advise children like him. “You are not alone,” he said. “You are here with us. We got you. We have you. “
LAUREL GRAEBER
Whether you really believe the name of the BAMF collective means “Bringing Artistic Music Forward” – as their promotional materials suggest – or perhaps something a little more daring, there is some truth in advertising. The members of this flexible group, many of whom met while studying jazz at Juilliard, are among the strongest and most dynamic young improvisers on the New York scene.
The collective includes singer Jenn Jade Ledesna, saxophonists Irwin Hall and Marcus Miller (not related to the bassist of the same name), bassists Barry Stephenson and Noah Jackson, and drummers Henry Conerway III and Charles Goold.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, he hosted a monthly residency at Minton’s Playhouse, Harlem’s historic jazz club where bebop flourished in the 1940s. Now that Minton’s has reopened, the BAMF collective has regained its perch. He will play two separate sets on Sunday, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets cost $ 25, reservations are required, and there is a minimum of $ 30 for food and drink per guest.
GIOVANNI RUSSONELLO
The comedy
A renovated house for improv groups
The Upright Citizens Brigade and the Peoples Improv Theater may have closed their main performance spaces in Manhattan during the pandemic, but two of the city’s longtime improv groups have found new residences at the main base site. from 2003 to 2017. This location, below Gristedes on West 26th Street and Eighth Avenue, was taken over and reassigned by Asylum NYC, which now hosts skits, improvisations and stand-up comedies almost every evening.
The curfew, which began at UCB in 2010, has counted among its members D’Arcy Carden, Natasha Rothwell and Lauren Adams and still includes co-founders such as Jim santangeli and Charlie Todd, who also created Improv Everywhere. The troupe will return to Asylum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., North Coast will perform her improvised hip-hop comedy that she has been directing since 2009 and which was a Saturday night staple at PIT. Tickets for each show cost $ 20.
SEAN L. McCARTHY
