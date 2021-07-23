5 Things to Do This Weekend

In the world of television, Sesame Workshop often represents everything warm and fuzzy, from sunny feelings to soft and cuddly Muppets. But now, this educational nonprofit, best known for creating “Sesame Street,” offers a very different lineup: its first documentary series, in which American children face daunting challenges.

Entitled “Through Our Eyes,” the project features four half-hour films, which will premiere Thursday on HBO Max. “Apart”, directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Rudy Valdez, focuses on young people whose parents are incarcerated; Talleah Bridges McMahon’s ‘Uprooted’ Examines Families Displaced by Climate Change; “Homefront,” directed by Kristi Jacobson, features children of veterans living with physical and psychological injuries; and “Shelter” by Smriti Mundhra explores homelessness.

While the portraits are heartbreaking at times – for ages 9 and up, they are meant to be watched with an adult – the films can also be enlightening and even hopeful, showing how their subjects derive their strength from loved ones and people. their peers. In “Apart”, we ask 10-year-old Nnadji how he would advise children like him. “You are not alone,” he said. “You are here with us. We got you. We have you. “

LAUREL GRAEBER