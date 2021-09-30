A grueling day in court ended with evidence that the Theranos test sucked

After an exhausting day, Victoria Sung appeared like manna from heaven—to tell us that Theranos’ trials sucked.

Sung worked at Celgene when he signed with Theranos. Her testimony was brief and to the point: Celgene had not “widely validated” the Theranos technology, she said. What he did with Theranos’ tests must have taken more work. Work she showed the court from 2012 showed Theranos performed disappointingly compared to the standard test – often returning “out of bounds” results.

Sung is the teaser for a big part of US vs Elizabeth Holmes

We’ll get to Discord in a minute, I promise, but Sung is a teaser for a large part US vs Elizabeth Holmes We didn’t do much research: Theranos’ ties to pharmaceutical companies. Prosecutor Robert Leach made an allegation in his opening statement that Holmes had deceived Walgreens about his ties to drug companies. During the testimony of former employee Surekha Gangakhedkar a week ago, He said that it did not consider the pharma company GlaxoSmithKline’s report on Theranos technology to be “widely valid”.

The phrase sounded familiar, and today I realized where: bad bloodJohn Carrerou’s book about Theranos. In the book, Carrerou wrote that Theranos documents to Walgreens “said that the Theranos system had been ‘widely validated by 10 of the largest 15 pharma companies in the past seven years’.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb, the acquirer of GSK and Celgene, certainly ranks among the largest pharma companies. He had a contract with Theranos; In fact, Celgene was Theranos’ largest pharma customer. But neither of those two companies’ studies counted as comprehensive validation, according to Sung and Gangakhedkar.

I think we’ll work through Theranos’ other pharma partners in testing later; Sung’s testimony was brief. She stood up only because former lab director Adam Rosendorff had a 2 p.m. childcare commitment and couldn’t continue her cross-examination, which took up most of the day.

Rosendorff had previously testified that Theranos’ tests were poor, even as he did not understand the diagnostic value of a test.

Holmes’ attorney, Lance Wade, set out to undermine this testimony, and it was largely the source of the bickering. Rosendorff can be firm about the details; For example, Wade kept mixing “proficiency test” with “exact test” and Rosendorff kept improving it. At one point, the two got into a fight over whether Rosendorff had forwarded or replied to an email. At least, I think that’s what they were arguing about.

We revisited laboratory inspections by the California Department of Public Health, where Theranos employees were instructed not to go into or out of the “Normandy” lab where Edison machines were kept. In a previous inspection in New York, bulletin boards were covered with paper so that inspectors could not see what was on them. Wade asked if he was supposed to protect trade secrets. Rosendorff asked who would pin trade secrets to bulletin boards.

“It’s not as big as the money you get paid.”

But we did find the results of the audit: a few minor loopholes that bothered Holmes and Balwani, Rosendorff testified. Later, Wade quipped that overseeing quality control tests and making sure laws were followed “Why do you get the big bucks, right?”

Rosendorff replied, “It’s not as big as the money you’re paid.”

While he was among the highest-paid employees in Theranos, earning $240,000 a year, NS wall street journal noted that the partners of Wade’s firm earned an average of about $1.5 million a year. Rosendorf said that Theranos’ problems, as well as the attorneys’ fees that stemmed from his time, should have been paid more. That bit of testimony was omitted from the record.

Piques aside, Wade made some progress. He put some of the emails asking Rosendorff directly about the investigation, in chronological order with documents that Rosendorff had signed, showing that whatever reservations Rosendorf had made, prevented him from approving the tests. had not stopped.

Importantly, Wade got Rosendorff to revise his testimony regarding the proficiency test, which is required by law. Although the efficiency test was not run on the Edison equipment, Rosendorff said, it Was Run on FDA-approved machines in the laboratory. Wade produced documents from the American Proficiency Institute that classified Theranos as “acceptable.”

We have at least one more day to listen to Rosendorff and Wade Squabble

This is an important contraction of Rosendorff’s testimony from direct examination. Unlike Wade’s attempted “gotcha” moment yesterday, this did Ask me to reconsider how I felt about Rosendorff’s direct testimony on the proficiency test. It is far less harmful to say that proficiency testing was done everywhere Apart from Edison, which was only used for seven trials. Rosendorf was testifying to plans for proficiency tests on Edison machines when he was supposed to leave for the day. (This was when the email dispute happened.)

Comments made by the attorney after the jury left suggested we have at least one more day to hear Rosendorff and Wade Squabble, which I’m not particularly looking forward to. But Sung’s testimony did Give me something to get excited about: What is the rest of Big Pharma going to say about Theranos?