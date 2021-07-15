Akshay Kumar will now take professional master class, 30 years journey told in VIDEO | Want to learn the tricks of becoming a star from Akshay Kumar? Master class will be found here

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is still the busiest of B-town. It is the dream of every struggling actor that one day he reaches the height where Akshay is. Akshay Kumar has completed 30 years in Bollywood, he is continuously busy shooting for many films. But even after this, now Akshay Kumar has taken a big decision. He is now going to give master classes to the people on the basis of the experience gained from this 30 years of his journey.

The secret of the characters told in the video

Actually, Akshay Kumar has shared a video on his social media wall shortly before. This video is a special gift for every person who is trying to make a name for himself in the acting world. Because in this video he has told that he is now going to take a master class on the basis of his 30 years of experience. Also, in this video of Akshay, we can also see a glimpse of his many characters like ‘Padman’, ‘Toilet’, ‘Rustom’. Watch this video…

When I was an aspiring actor,we never had opportunities to formally learn the ropes.Times have changed. You can now attend my professional masterclass & draw lessons from my 30yr journey of some success & loads of pitfalls 🙂

Right here,on @SocialswagWorldhttps://t.co/fMKRC2CQRE pic.twitter.com/GWzOIk1m84 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 15, 2021

regretted that

In the caption of the video, Akshay has told how he did not get any such opportunity during his struggle where he could learn. Sharing this video, Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption, ‘When I was a dreaming actor, we never got the opportunity to formally catch and learn these episodes. times have changed. Now you can attend my Professional Masterclass and learn lessons from my 30 year journey with some successes and losses. Right here, on @socialswagworld.’

