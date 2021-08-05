Alarmed Louisiana Residents Turn to Vaccines in ‘Darkest Days’ of Pandemic

HAMMOND, Louisiana – Officials in Louisiana have been willing to try just about anything to shake up the state’s lagging vaccination rates against Covid-19, from a million dollar cash donation dollars to a public service announcement featuring the recent 14-year-old National Spelling Champion. .

But when Madeline LeBlanc gave in and received her first dose of the vaccine this week, she was motivated by something completely different: fear.

After seeing reports of the Delta variant raging statewide, Ms. LeBlanc, 24, had come to realize that without a vaccine, she was risking not only her own life, but the lives of others around her. “I don’t want to be the one to harm someone else’s health,” said Ms. LeBlanc, who lives in Baton Rouge.