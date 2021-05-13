Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Amitbhai, additionally recognized as Desi Avid gamers, is one amongst basically essentially the most a hit Free Hearth reveal creators in India. He at the moment has a subscriber rely of 10.1 million on YouTube.

Yogi Pramana Putra, aka LetDa Hyper, is one different well-liked determine inside the Free Hearth neighborhood. The reveal creator hails from Indonesia and at the moment has over 8.37 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This textual content compares the 2 players’ stats in Free Hearth.

Amitbhai’s Free Hearth ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Hearth ID is 206746194

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has completed 8348 squad video games and has 2269 Booyahs to his identify, making his decide value 27.18%. He racked up 21756 kills at a Okay/D ratio of three.58 in this mode.

In the case of the duo mode, the YouTuber has completed 4434 matches and has triumphed in 756 of them, translating to a decide value of 17.05%. With 11736 frags in these matches, he has a Okay/D ratio of three.19.

Amitbhai has additionally completed 3429 solo video games and has secured 283 victories, putting forward a decide value of 8.25%. He has 7854 kills at a Okay/D ratio of two.50 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has completed 54 squad matches in basically essentially the most new ranked season and has 10 wins to his identify, translating to a decide value of 18.51%. He has 168 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of three.82.

The reveal creator has additionally completed 32 ranked duo video games and has emerged victorious in 3 of them, putting forward a decide value of 9.37%. He has 96 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.31 in this mode.

Amitbhai has completed 15 ranked solo matches and has secured a single Booyah, making his decide value 6.66%. He has 47 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of three.36.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Hearth ID and stats

LetDa Hyper’s Free Hearth ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper’s lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has completed 22091 squad video games and has obtained on 6442 occasions, putting forward a decide value of 29.16%. He collected 66367 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 4.24 in this mode.

The reveal creator has additionally completed 908 duo matches and has 182 victories to his identify, making his decide value 20.04%. He has 2415 frags in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of three.33.

LetDa Hyper has completed 497 solo video games and has triumphed in 65 of them, translating to a decide value of 13.07%. He secured 1201 kills at a Okay/D ratio of two.78 in this mode.

Ranked stats

LetDa Hyper’s ranked stats

LetDa Hyper has completed 107 squad matches in basically essentially the most new ranked season and has emerged victorious in 38 of them, making his decide value 35.51%. With a Okay/D ratio of 6.38, he has 440 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber is but to play a sport inside the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparability

Within the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, LetDa Hyper has the brink over Amitbhai by plot of each Okay/D ratio and decide value.

The 2 reveal creators’ stats inside the ranked duo and solo modes can’t be in distinction as LetDa Hyper is but to play a sport in these modes. On the other hand, in the case of the ranked squad matches, LetDa Hyper has better stats than Amitbhai.

Inform: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to exchange because the reveal creators proceed to play extra video games in Free Hearth.

