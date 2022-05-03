Antisemitic incidents spiked during Squad’s anti-Israel rhetoric, blue states at top of list



At the same time last year, as members of the Progressive “Squad” escalated anti-Israel rhetoric, the Blue States suffered the most.

The Anti-Defamation League’s annual report on anti-Semitic incidents shows an increase in incidents in May last year, matching the anti-Israel statements of Squad members that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, strongly condemned last May. .

The report notes that anti-Semitic incidents have increased at the same time as Israel’s military conflict with Hamas.

Throughout the month, the ADL listed 387 anti-Semitic incidents, of which 297 occurred on May 10 – the official start of military action – and by the end of the month, an increase of 141% over the same period in 2020. The report said. Of the 297 incidents, 211 involved harassment, 71 vandalism and 15 assaults.

McCarthy drew a straight line between the rise of events and the comments of some lawmakers.

“Over the past few weeks, a growing number of House Democrats have mistakenly blamed Israel for the violence in the Middle East,” McCarthy said in May last year. In fact, delegates Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Talaib and Corey Bush irresponsibly tried to legitimize our closest ally in the region, calling it a “racist state.”

“Within days, this same feeling of orthodoxy spread to several large cities in the United States,” he continued.

The report found that the Blue States led the country in anti-Semitic incidents, with New York reporting the highest number of 416. But adjusted for population size, New Jersey Leading the country with 3.98 anti-Semitic incidents per 100,000 population. New York has the third highest incidence for population, at 2.06 per 100,000 people.

Other states in the top ten in anti-Semitism are Vermont, which recorded 2.33 incidents per 100,000 population, Colorado (1.59), Rhode Island (1.55), Massachusetts (1.53), Minnesota (1.31), Nevada (1.16) and Michigan. (1.11). ), And Nebraska (0.97).

Among the states to crack the top 10, only Nebraska voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, giving the former president four of his five electoral votes. The remaining nine state presidents have won Biden.

The ADL, which began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979, cracked down on incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault. There were 2,717 anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in 2021, an increase of 34% over 2020.

In 2021, 1,776 incidents led to harassment in this category; Vandalism came in second with 853 recorded incidents; The attack, which the ADL defines as “a case of physical violence against Jewish people (or Jews),” 88 incidents.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Both represented the states that had the highest anti-Semitic incidents in the top 10 last year, New York (third) and Michigan (ninth).

Another member of the so-called squad, Rep. Ihan created controversy for Omar, D-Min, the Taliban and Hamas for the US and Israel at the same time.

“We have seen unimaginable atrocities by the United States, Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban,” Omar said last June.

Omar’s remarks drew outrage from members of his own party, including Republican Jerry Nadler, DN.Y., who led a group of Democratic lawmakers who condemned the remarks.

“Equating the United States and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban is as offensive as it is offensive,” the group wrote. “Ignoring the distinction between a democracy governed by the rule of law and engaging in terrorism, derogatory organizations best defame one’s motives and reflect the most deeply accepted prejudices.”

“False equivalents cover terrorist groups,” the group added.

Omar’s home state of Minnesota is also in the top ten (seventh) for its anti-Semitism rate.

Ocasio-Cortez, Talaib and Omar’s offices did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Many of the states at the top of the list of anti-Semitism have high Jewish populations, with both New York (8.94% Jewish) and New Jersey (5.9%) having the highest percentage of the country’s Jewish population. But Minnesota, which ranks seventh in incidence rate, ranks 18th in the country in terms of Jewish population, with 1.15% of Minnesotans being Jewish.

The ADL report lists a number of policy recommendations to help combat the increase in incidents, the first of which is a call for lawmakers and civic leaders to speak out against Zionism.

“From the president to the governor, the attorney general, the mayor, other civic leaders and law enforcement officials – government officials and civic leaders – must use their oppressed pulpits to speak out against anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred and extremism,” the report said. The report said. . “Regardless of its origin – from the far left to the right and anywhere in between – leaders must call for anti-Semitism, which includes anti-Semitic anti-Semitism, and mobilize their communities for action.”