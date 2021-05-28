Apply 96 Pharmacist Posts before 28 May





Municipal Company of Larger Mumbai (MCGM) Recruitment 2021 On-line Software out there at portal.mcgm.gov.in. Verify Vital Dates, Qualification, Expertise, Choice Standards, tips on how to apply and different particulars right here.

Municipal Company of Larger Mumbai (MCGM) Recruitment 2021: Municipal Company of Larger Mumbai (MCGM) has invited purposes for the 96 Pharmacist posts. and eligible candidates can apply Municipal Company of Larger Mumbai (MCGM) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or before 28 May 2021.

The Municipal Company of Larger Mumbai has introduced the recruitment for the 96 vacancies for the posts of Pharmacist on its official web site @portal.mcgm.gov.in. These candidates who’re and fulfill all of the eligibility standards are required to obtain and fill the appliance type and ship it through postal means before the final date 28 May 2021. Candidates can test all the small print associated to the recruitment like academic qualification, age restrict, notification, utility type, wage construction, and extra on this publish.

Vital Date:

Final Date of submission of utility: 28 May 2021

Municipal Company of Larger Mumbai (MCGM) Pharmacist Particulars

Eligibility Pharmacist Job

D.Pharma/B.Pharm. Age Restrict: 18 years to 65 years.

Wage: Rs. 18000 per 30 days.

Choice course of: Choice can be primarily based both written Examination/Interview.

How one can Apply

and eligible candidates can apply Municipal Company of Larger Mumbai (MCGM) Job Notification 2021 by the prescribed purposes format on or before 28 May 2021. Candidates are required to obtain the appliance type format from the hyperlink talked about above. Have to fill every element appropriately and ship it to the beneath talked about deal with together with the supporting paperwork, {photograph}, and certificates through postal means. To know the entire utility apply course of, observe the steps talked about beneath:

Go to official MCGM official web site portal.mcgm.gov.in.

Discover the “Recruitment/ Profession/ Commercial menu” hyperlink and click on on it.

Seek for the Notification of Pharmacist, Lab Technician Jobs and click on on it.

Alternatively, obtain the official notification and utility type from the hyperlink supplied on the finish.

Learn the official notifications fastidiously and confirm your eligibility standards.

Take a Printout of official utility type and different mandatory paperwork required.

Fill the required particulars appropriately.

Enclose (Connect) all the mandatory paperwork required and attest by self signature.

Lastly, confirm the registered particulars are right and correct, after which submit.

Subsequent, make the cost as per the notified mode, if Municipal Company of Larger Mumbai asks. Else, transfer for subsequent step.

Take photograph copy of your utility and canopy it.

Lastly, ship the appliance type to the notified postal deal with talked about in notification by publish in order to succeed in the notified deal with before 28.05.2021. Envelope should be superscribed with APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ………….

