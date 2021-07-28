As they begin to set sail again, cruises lines are optimistic for a turnaround.

Nothing has demonstrated the horrors of the coronavirus contagion at the start of the pandemic like major epidemics aboard cruise ships, when vacation selfies abruptly turned into dark diaries of endless days spent confined to cabins then as the virus raged, eventually infecting thousands on board, and killing more than 100.

It was hard to imagine how ships could navigate safely again. Even after the vaccination rollout gained momentum in the United States in April, allowing most travel sectors to restart operations, cruise ships remained moored in ports, costing the industry billions of dollars in losses every month, Ceylan Yeginsu and Niraj Chokshi report for The New York. Times.

Together, Carnival, the world’s largest cruise line, and the other two largest cruise operators, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, have lost nearly $ 900 million each month during the pandemic, according to Moody’s, the agency. credit rating.

Several epidemiologists have questioned whether cruise ships, with their large capacities, proximity and forced physical proximity, could restart during the pandemic, or if they would be able to regain the trust of travelers.