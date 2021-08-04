Brother Arjun Kapoor reveals this secret of Janhvi Kapoor’s bath

New Delhi. Many brother-sister jodis are hits in Bollywood. It also includes the names of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. However, all was not well between the two families for some time. But after the death of veteran actress Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor not only supported father Boney Kapoor but also supported both sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Since then Arjun has become very close to his father’s family. Arjun’s relationship with sister Janhvi is also deepening. Recently both appeared together and revealed many secrets of each other.

Actually, Arjun Kapoor has brought his new digital show ‘Buck Buck With Baba’. In this show, he will be seen interacting with his industry friends and family members. In the very first episode of his show, he invited sister Janhvi Kapoor. In the show, the two answer interesting questions about each other and have a lot of fun together.

At the same time, Arjun Kapoor also revealed a strange habit of Janhvi. He said that wherever Janhvi goes, her suitcase stays with her and she takes a bath wherever she goes. I don’t know if I should say this here but this is very strange thing’ after which Janhvi says do you have a washroom in your house? I am coming to take a shower. The fun chemistry of both is seen in the show. Earlier, the pair of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi have appeared in Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Let us tell you that these days Arjun Kapoor also makes a lot of headlines about his relationship. He is dating Malaika Arora for a long time. The two are seen together on many occasions. At first, both tried to hide their relationship from everyone. But then both were seen hand in hand in front of the media. At the same time, both keep posting romantic posts for each other on social media. Before Arjun, Malaika had divorced her husband Arbaaz Khan.

