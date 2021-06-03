BTS members decide to give ‘made-up’ awards to V and the results are truly hilarious





BTS has an enormous fan following and their superb songs are profitable hearts. The Ok-pop band by no means fails to impress us with their off-screen movies and photos. The members of BTS lately created awards for one another of their 2021 FESTA profiles and every of them had some cute and hilarious award for V. RM gave V the ‘No. 0 Good-looking Man Award’ explaining that V’s flawless visuals have been upgraded from number one to quantity 0. Properly, that is humorous and logical proper? Jin defined that V places in lots of onerous work to make the members pleased and therefore he gave him ‘Trip Award’. Suga gave the title ‘David Award’ just because V appears to be like like the putting sculpture created by Michelangelo. Additionally Learn – BTS: The Ok-pop band members choose these two numbers as their hardest songs

V received the ‘You’re Doing Properly Award’from J-Hope. J-Hope inspired him to by no means give up. Jimin had the most hilarious award for V. He gave the ‘I Miss Tanie Award’ asking when he’ll find a way to see V’s lovable canine Yeontan once more. Jungkook gave the ‘Grown-up Award’ for V, saying that he’s turn into rather more mature. Properly, how cool these associates are! The Ok-Pop band’s newest single, Butter has grabbed all the consideration and the track is profitable our hearts. In accordance to Billboard, “Butter earned 32.2 million U.S. streams and offered 242,800 downloads in the week ending Could 27. It additionally attracted 18.1 million radio airplay viewers impressions in the week ending Could 30. The track is the 1,one hundred and twenty fifth No. 1 in Sizzling 100 historical past, and the 54th to debut at No. 1.” Additionally Learn – BTS: Suga’s heart-warming gesture for an Indian meals supply employee in South Korea is the smartest thing at present on the Web

Whereas it dominated each platform throughout the globe, it has additionally grabbed the prime on the weekly streaming chart of Japan Oricon for the week of Could 24 to Could 30. The groovy monitor has garnered 31,130,352 streams in the final week, which is the biggest quantity ever in the historical past of Japan Oricon. Additionally Learn – BTS’ V and Jungkook aka TAEKOOK share the most superb friendship bond on the planet, and right here’s proof – watch movies

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Net-Sequence.

Click on to be part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



