Contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe ‘Bachelorette’ season and Batavia, IL high school alum Clint Arlis dies, cause of death unknown



BATAVIA, In poor health. — Clint Arlis, a former contestant on “The Bachelorette” has died at 34 years previous.

His death was introduced Thursday in a Tweet by his former wrestling coach at Batavia High School. He was from the west suburban Chicago space. Arlis’ sister, Taylor Lulek, posted about his death on Fb.

“It’s with nice unhappiness, to let you know that my household has misplaced my finest pal and older brother Clint on the morning of January eleventh,” Lulek mentioned.

Arlis, who was as soon as a visitor of “Windy Metropolis Reside,” competed on Season 11 of “The Bachelorette,” which featured bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

His method of death just isn’t but identified.