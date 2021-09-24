Daniel Craig Honorary Royal Navy Commander: Daniel Craig Film No Time to Die: The next film in Daniel Craig’s ‘James Bond Series’, ‘No Time to Die’ will be released on September 30, 2021.
Daniel Craig will be seen in the role of James Bond for the last time in the world famous ‘James Bond series’ movie ‘No Time to Die’. Recently, a video of Daniel Craig surfacing on social media in which he gets emotional while giving his farewell speech on the set of the film.
Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek will be seen in the role of a villain in ‘No Time to Die’. Daniel Craig first appeared in the role of James Bond in the movie ‘Casino Royale’. He has since worked in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Specter.
#Daniel #Craig #Honorary #Royal #Navy #Commander #Daniel #Craig #Film #Time #Die #film #Daniel #Craigs #James #Bond #Series #Time #Die #released #September
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.