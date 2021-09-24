Daniel Craig Honorary Royal Navy Commander: Daniel Craig Film No Time to Die: The next film in Daniel Craig’s ‘James Bond Series’, ‘No Time to Die’ will be released on September 30, 2021.

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig’s ‘No Time to Die’ will be released in the ‘James Bond Series’ on September 30, 2021. Meanwhile, Daniel Craig has received great honors. In fact, the actor has been appointed as an honorary commander in the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom.

James Bond shared a photo of Daniel Craig on his Twitter handle. In this he is seen in a navy uniform. The picture reads, ‘Daniel Craig has been made an honorary commander in the Royal Navy. Commander Craig says he is privileged and honored to be appointed honorary commander in the senior service.



Daniel Craig will be seen in the role of James Bond for the last time in the world famous ‘James Bond series’ movie ‘No Time to Die’. Recently, a video of Daniel Craig surfacing on social media in which he gets emotional while giving his farewell speech on the set of the film.

Daniel Craig cried out, ‘No time to die’ will be the last film in the role of James Bond

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek will be seen in the role of a villain in ‘No Time to Die’. Daniel Craig first appeared in the role of James Bond in the movie ‘Casino Royale’. He has since worked in Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Specter.