Facebook Lite 256.0.0.16.119 APK for Android – Download

Using a low-end phone with less processing power? Download the Facebook Lite Android app for quick and easy browsing that will pose less burden to your phone and your internet data plan. Facebook Lite is an official android app from Facebook that’s specifically designed for smaller phones which in turn uses a lot less internet MBs due to its data compression features. This FB Lite app uses less space on your android or feature phone, that’s why it’s categorized as Lite. It just takes less than 2MB of Space. It means that this app is a hundred times lighter than the original Facebook. Following are some features of this app:

Fast to install – the app is less than 2 MB.

Quick to load.

Efficient with data.

Designed for 2G networks and areas with limited network connectivity.

The interesting fact about this app is that it allows the user to become more socialize while having slower internet as it works the same on 2G or 3G internet Connection. Keeping up with friends is faster than ever. Facebook lite is free and always will be.

About Facebook Lite:

Message friends and have group conversations like Whatsapp.

Get notifications when friends like and comment on your posts.

See what friends are up to.

Share updates and photos.

One of the important features of FB lite is that irritating advertisements will not show up in the Facebook lite version so that data consumption is as low as possible.

To use Facebook lite freely you need to have an account on Facebook else you may Sign UP with an email account or phone number.