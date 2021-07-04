Fatima Sana Shaikh News Of Affair With Aamir Khan Told The Truth Of Th

New Delhi. Aamir Khan, who is called ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ in Bollywood, is in a lot of discussion these days about his personal life as the matter of divorce from his wife Kiran Rao has come to the fore after 15 years of marriage. While this news created a sensation, people on social media are busy trolling actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Various comments are being made by the fans constantly stating the reason behind the divorce to Fatima Sana Shaikh, let us tell you that Fatima Sana Shaikh is the same actress who appeared with Aamir Khan in the 2016 film Dangal. In this film, Sana played the role of Aamir’s daughter. Seeing the success of ‘Dangal’, Fatima Sana Shaikh signed the film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ with Aamir Khan. And during this film, where there was talk of increasing closeness between the two, on the other hand the distance between Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao started increasing.

When rumors spread rapidly about Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s relationship, not only was Kiran Rao very upset with all these things, but these rumors were also affecting Fatima Sana Shaikh and she asked about the truth of this relationship. He had presented his side in an interview.

Fatima Sana Shaikh had told, ‘I feel very bad about these things because I have never faced anything like this on such a big scale. I used to hate that a bunch of strangers whom I have never even met are writing such things about me. While they do not even know whether there is any truth in this or not. People reading such news have even started believing me that I am not a good person. This bothers me because I don’t want people to talk wrong about Nere. But now I have learned to ignore these things. But still there are some days when I get very sad because of these things.

Let us tell you that Aamir Khan also divorced his first wife Reena Dutt after 16 years of marriage. Both have two children. Aamir has a son with Kiran Rao, Azad Rao.