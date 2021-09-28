Gauri Khan shares Aryan and Abram Photo: Aryan and Abram Bonding: Gauri Khan gives a glimpse of the bond between the two brothers in this picture.
Aryan, who went to the US to study film, has just returned. Aryan now visits the film set with his father Shah Rukh Khan. He has been involved in several shooting schedules of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’.
Whether Aryan will follow in the footsteps of his father Shah Rukh Khan is not yet known. However, according to the latest reports, Aryan is all set to make his debut in Bollywood soon. In addition, some reports have suggested that Aryan will also work behind the camera, meaning he will pursue a career as a director. Aryan last worked with Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘The Lion King’. The father-son duo dubbed the Hindi version of the film for the Indian audience.
#Gauri #Khan #shares #Aryan #Abram #Photo #Aryan #Abram #Bonding #Gauri #Khan #glimpse #bond #brothers #picture
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.