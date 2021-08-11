Honda NX 200 adventure bike launched on August 19 know full details from features to price

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter, the leading two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, will launch its new adventure bike on August 19. This bike is based on the company’s existing adventure bike Hornet 2.0. The company has not yet named this bike but according to media reports it has been named Honda NX200.

Before the launch of this bike, the company has released its teaser video. The teaser didn’t reveal much details about the bike, but it shows the brand new block pattern and comfortable high set handlebar of the bike. Looking at that, it can be guessed that this bike will be more upgraded than Hornet 2.0 and with the latest features.

It is an adventure bike that has been given a sturdy design to run on hilly and rough roads with long journeys. This bike is designed like a crossover bike.

Whose front is largely similar to the company’s current CB500X. The stepped seat has been given keeping in mind the comfortable ride of two people on the bike. So that the other rider along with the rider can also travel comfortably on the rough roads.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, according to media reports, the company is going to use the engine and platform given in Hornet 2.0 in this bike. The Honda NX 200 bike will be given a 184 cc single cylinder engine.

This engine will be based on air-cooled technology. Which can generate power of 17 hp and torque of 16 Nm. 5 speed transmission will be given with this engine.

Talking about the features of the bike, then it will have Bluetooth connectivity, App based navigation, Digital speedometer, Tubeless tyres, Thai pad on the fuel tank, Dual petal disc brake, Single channel anti braking system, Key own tank, Fully digital liquid crystal meter, Sporty Features like split seat, engine kill switch, fuel warning indicator, low oil indicator will be provided.

Talking about the price of Honda NX 200 bike, then it can be launched with a starting price of Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh. At present, this bike does not seem to compete with any bike.





