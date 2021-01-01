India v England 3rd Test Day 1 India 1st Innings Report and Highlights; IND 1st Innings Highlights: Virat, Pujara, Rohit all failed, first innings reduced to 78, Indian batting pole opened at Headingley

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shabh Pant … these are the names that are considered a fear for bowlers around the world, but the third Test against England is being played at Headingley, Leeds. It was all a super flop in the first innings. After JL Anderson, who started by dismissing KL Rahul (0), no Indian batsman has been able to stay on the field for long. Only Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) managed to cross the double digits. The wickets reduced India’s first innings to just 78 runs.





Virat’s bet was reversed, taking 4 wickets till lunch

Despite the cloudy skies, Indian captain Virat Kohli decided to bat after winning the toss. Anderson left no stone unturned to justify his decision. He sent Rahul (00) to score a century in Lord’s last match in the first over. Rahul catches Butler trying to get the ball off the side. Pujara (1) was caught by the wicketkeeper off Anderson in the fifth over.

Kohli was dismissed by Anderson for the 7th time.

Skipper Kohli bowled Robinson for the first four of the innings in the eighth over, but Anderson caught him in the hands of Butler to reduce India’s score to 21 for 3 in the 11th over. Kohli scored seven runs. This was the 7th time Anderson had dismissed Kohli in a Test. After that, Rohit and Rahane took the lead. The duo batted extremely cautiously and meanwhile hit some good shots against Sam Karen, a weak link in England’s bowling attack.

Rahane was also disappointed

Rahane hit two for the fast bowler while Rohit hit the only four in the morning session. Rahane crossed the 50-run mark with a four off Craig Overton in the 25th over but was caught behind the wicket by Robin in the next over. All of England’s bowlers, led by Anderson, bowled with accurate lines and lengths which made it difficult for the Indian batsmen to score.

Wicket line after lunch

After lunch, when the Indian team came out to bat, there was a line of wickets. Pantla (2) was caught by Robinson at the hands of Josh Butler, while Overton bowled Rohit Sharma (19) and Mohammad Shami (0) for 67 off two balls in one over for seven runs.

4 for 67

In the second over, Sam Curran dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (4) and Jaspreet Bumrah (0) for two in a row. Thus India’s 4 wickets fell to the score of 67. With Mohammad Siraj (3) out, the Indian innings was reduced to 78 runs. From England, James Anderson and Overton took 3-3 wickets, while Robinson and Sam Curran took 2-2 wickets.

